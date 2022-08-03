It was Virginia, November 2000. I had moved just over a month before the election. I had already updated my address and voter registration at the DMV. My new address was 40 miles away from my old one. I worked in a different state, so my commute was long and I had scanty time to vote. I arrived, stood in line around 20 minutes or so. Just around an hour before polls closed — it was my turn, then I learned I couldn’t vote!
I was told oh, they printed out registrations a month before the actual voting day and therefore I was not allowed to vote at my new address even though I HAD registered. I was not even offered a provisional ballot. Instead, I would have to go to my original poll at the old address to vote before polls closed. Sure. Right. I needed a teleporter booth to do that.
How different from MN, with same-day voting registration and one of the highest voter participation rates in the nation, if not THE highest rate. Last election 80.3% of all eligible voters voted (I’d prefer to see 100%!). I am grateful and proud to live in this state with its robust history of voting. You should be, too, and I hope you carry on that tradition.
Anyway, I hung around until closing and griped with a poll worker that Virginia was going to go red anyway but I had wanted to vote, even if it didn’t make any difference.
Um. Florida had a very close vote; after all recounts, Bush won that state by just 537 votes. Your vote counts, even if you think the result is foregone. You never know. 2016 also proved that; yet another time a candidate won the popular vote and still lost the election.
Gore disputed the Florida election results. For six weeks, as recounts occurred and lawsuits argued, the election was actually undecided. Not a clear loss hotly lied about by a loser lying to raise funds. It was, in fact, undecided. Some feared civil war.
After the Supreme Court ruling, Gore conceded on December 13, despite winning the popular vote. He has not been in politics since. Recounts showed Bush DID win Florida by just 537 votes … the same state where his brother was the Governor. The story wasn’t over.
Thousands of people in Florida, mostly blacks, soon came out with stories of being disenfranchised too. Many were falsely labeled ineligible felons! The US Civil Rights Association found that 12,000 people were falsely purged from the polls in Florida. More than enough to have swung the election.
Since 2000, I refuse to risk being disenfranchised. I won’t move anytime near an election. I will double check to be sure I am registered. You don’t realize how precious that right is until you’ve seen it unexpectedly taken away. Some folks are trying to do the same here in MN: make it harder for folks to register to vote same-day, cast a provisional ballot, vote by mail, heck, harder to vote overall.
Look, you don’t need to tamper with election counts if you can cherrypick your voters first. That’s why the Voting Rights Act was passed, to ban efforts at mass disenfranchisement.
I was not enthused by either candidate. I feared Bush would be a weak president, overshadowed by his father’s cronies. I still accepted he was President and wanted him to succeed for America’s sake. Bush’s decisions still impact us today: Twenty years in Afghanistan. The Patriot Act. The Supreme Court: Citizens United, erosion of the Voting Rights Act. For all Bush’s tough talk, it was Obama who actually got Bin Laden.
All elections have consequences. Midterms, state, local elections. Primaries, too. Gore was the vice president but he did face one challenger, Bill Bradley, who ran to his left. Gore won overwhelmingly.
George W. Bush ran against five challengers. John McCain was one. Bush’s campaign was accused of mudslinging and dirty tricks, of inventing lies about McCain’s adopted daughter. Bush’s campaign also bent other rules along the way.
Your right to vote matters; protect it by using it. Keep an eagle eye out for these eager to erode voters’ access to crack down on “voter fraud;” these quick to sling mud, play mean tricks, or spread blatant codswallop. Ask questions. Demand answers, solutions, principles; not parroted slogans.
Blackball all who actually attempted to overturn our elections. I’m sickened just thinking about that. How dare they? HOW DARE THEY.
Before voting in the primaries this Monday, I’ll take a moment, as always, to be both deeply grateful & angry — maybe a lot more than usual. You, too?