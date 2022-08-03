Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

It was Virginia, November 2000. I had moved just over a month before the election. I had already updated my address and voter registration at the DMV. My new address was 40 miles away from my old one. I worked in a different state, so my commute was long and I had scanty time to vote. I arrived, stood in line around 20 minutes or so. Just around an hour before polls closed — it was my turn, then I learned I couldn’t vote!



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?