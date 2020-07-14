Without building and transportation costs, we can hire 30% more teachers! Stand back, and suspend your disbelief!
We have a lot of mythology floating around and protecting the daytime child-apartheid learning system that has evolved out of our need to believe it’s best to send our kindergartners off to locked-down institutions, extremely vulnerable to domestic terrorists when they get in anyway; where they live a very different existence than their parents during the day.
This goes on for 13 years, blessed through our taxes that pay for it. Our best teachers are held in high esteem because they are able to control the classroom. They’ve devised a time-tested batch of well-meant manipulations which enthrall the members of the class sufficiently that good will exists within this space. Teachers who are unable to exert these subtle and often amusing techniques normally change their career to something besides teaching within the first five years. Others stay and suffer.
Little kids are so trusting. We, they, and only a few generations before them, were put into schools because they exist, and we all believe we’re better off now than 200 years ago, and that this relatively new way to educate, is of course the best because we know best, and it’s always been this way, and we’re always getting better. We have to challenge these assumptions, and we have to recognize that forces beyond our control are making it necessary to see education in an entirely new way. Entirely new.
In a long-ago conversation someone said, “We don’t seem to produce great men, any more.” The founding parents were exceptional (though flawed) people for their times, and there were dozens of them who brought all kinds of talent, resolve, courage, finance, and brilliance, coming up with our current law of the land, The U.S. Constitution. After that, we had Abraham Lincoln, the great industrialists and inventors ... .
Benjamin Franklin spent just under three years in a classroom, as a child. George Washington was sensitive his whole life for his lack of higher learning. Lincoln had all of 50 weeks inside a classroom. Thomas Edison was kicked out of school as a “tween”, most likely because of Asperger’s.
These are all I’m noting but this list is plentiful. In fact, today’s billionaire class has a disproportionate number of school dropouts. (Alas, I acknowledge our capitalist values move our standard from “greatness” to “rich.”)
The schools we now have exist because back around the turn of the previous century, the titans of industry, J.P. Morgan, Andrew Carnegie, Henry Ford and John D. Rockefeller, got together and asked educator John Dewey to design schools that would channel the growing children into factories. They were sincere and not malicious when the design included bell schedules, forced order, and a hands-on curriculum that Dewey favored, preparing students for assembly lines. It was a foregone conclusion that children would be separated from their working parents during the day, although there was no good research on how they would be affected by this. They also grouped them by grade level, even as it was known how much more effective teaching could be with mixed-age classrooms, common in rural communities.
In short, the school model of today was designed to get kids ready for repetitive work. They were to focus narrowly on adapting to the regimental institution for when they would enter the factory. Kids were encouraged to conform, discouraged from questioning, and they were to be kept docile and obedient, like good workers. In the words of Jonathon Kozel, author of numerous books on education, kids were to be “dumbed down.” John Taylor Gatto, famous, award-winning New York City educator for 30 years provides expanded detail of this in his seminal “Underground History of Education.”
Since that time, we’ve greatly expanded the curriculum to higher-level material, but I intend to question the institution of the school itself, the design of its building and organization, the bell schedule, intended to build-in the original purpose. It seemed like a good idea at the time. Few have questioned it ever since. It’s all so inevitable, it’s eternal. We’ve always done it this way.
No, we haven’t and we shouldn’t.
That’s what I’m attacking: the way it’s all arranged, up the hierarchy of the factory floor chiefs, I mean, superintendents. It’s set up like nearly all the other late 19th century institutions we inherited from a deep past of hierarchical organization. A hundred-plus years ago it’s all we knew. We adapted, like our autistic grandchildren, to the Industrial Revolution, which started out as many grand hierarchies within which most of the wealth and power was hoarded by the few at the top. Just like today.
Discarded school buildings could easily be converted to community centers where a village thrives. That’s in Part 2, next time.
Sandra Barnhouse is a local artist, author and retired university publications editor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.