I love this time of year. It is my slam dunk, all time favorite season even though it only lasts a few weeks. Beginning with the silent budding of the leaves, through the explosion of vibrant pink, purple and contrasting white blossoming trees, and on to the fullness of all the greenery, the awakening of summer thrills my soul.
Spring tends to silently sneak up on us in Minnesota. One week we’re fighting rain, snow, wind and cold, and the next the sun peeks out, and lavender phlox and daffodils burst forth. While we are busy working, they creep from the ground and one day we notice the flowers are blooming and summer is just around the corner. The daffodils are followed by tulips and then my favorite, purple, white and lavender sweet-smelling lilacs. (Too bad Eric is allergic to them and if I want a living husband, the lilacs must stay on the trees outside.)
The grass and trees this time of year give definition to the term spring green. You never see this color any other time of year. The other thing I enjoy is the coolness of the nights paired with chilly mornings and warm, sunny afternoons. I have a recurring memory of my best friend, Kathy, and I walking downtown from her home on East St. Charles. It was a hike, but the day was sunny and mild. We had plans to buy Sweet Tarts and Regal Crown Sour Cherry hard candy rolls. (Remember them? They cost a dime in those days.) As we sauntered through NP Park, I clearly remember the lush greenness. We strolled through the park on that early June day and talked about everything under the sun, including how grown up we felt. Since we shared the same birthday, we were looking forward to turning 12 in a week or two. We probably also planned the anticipated slumber parties that accompanied summer birthdays.
Late spring is always a very busy time in life. We all know farmers are busy, but so are gardeners. Tilling, raking and planting the gardens that we have been planning since February is exhilarating but exhausting. For those of us whose idea of gardening is tomatoes in pots and lots of flowers, carving out time to complete that labor of love keeps our minds and bodies busy.
I learned that my tomato plants need clean pots, so I scrubbed them in the bathtub. (I’ll let you know if it was worth it later this summer.) Then there is cleaning out the flower beds, raking the last vestiges of fall leaves and winter debris is another exercise that is guaranteed to bring stiffness to anybody that has spent the winter sitting around watching TV. I remember about 20 years ago when Mom and Dad returned from Texas and started cleaning up their yard. Fall leaves were still stubbornly lurking in corners and crevices throughout the yard. Mom said it took two full days to get it all cleaned up. She reported being stiff and sore, but she lost three pounds. She was so proud!
As for me, I’m thankful I am no longer employed. I used to get stressed about all the outdoor work I had to do to get the yard acceptable for summer. Buying flowers was so fun, but then I had to carve out time to plant them. I remember planting tomatoes and the last of my flowers in the dark because it just needed to get done.
With working every day and busy weekends, early camping trips and visiting family, the only time to catch up was after supper was cleaned up, which means darkness had often fallen before I completed a project. Now if I don’t finish today, I can do it tomorrow. This year I cleaned out all my flower beds, planted tomatoes, repainted my wheelbarrow, and filled my ever-growing number of pots with a kaleidoscope of colorful flowers. Last fall I tried wintering my geraniums and it looks like the effort was successful. While the plants do not yet wear red flowers, the leaves are deep green and plentiful. There is hope.
I know I’m not the only one who goes a little nuts with the planting thing. My friend who owns a nursery has missed or arrived late to many meetings this spring because he’s so busy. Working in a nursery in spring is like being a one-armed catcher during batting practice. However, he never complains. The busyness, after all, is half the fun.
At Nature’s Garden World, I had to drive to the brickyard to find a parking spot, and stand in a long, long line (social distancing) to make my purchase. It was fun though, because everyone was in high spirits with big plans for their treasures.
The most wonderful time of the year is not always Christmas. For me, that time is late spring, my slam-dunk favorite season. From cleanup and preparation, to the planting and finished results, the beauty and splendor of this time of year is second to none. I hope you’re enjoying it as well. Let’s embrace these days with all their freshness, color, busyness and excitement.
