n a housing market that is difficult to navigate for a home-buyer, my husband and I found ourselves in a unique situation. We were approached by a family member who had built his home in the late 1990s asking if we would be interested in purchasing their home in an effort to keep it in the family. It took some doing, but a year later we were in a position to begin the whole moving process.
We put our house on the market and accepted one of the offers we received within mere days of listing it. A closing date was set and we got to begin the whole moving process — but before we could move into our new home, our family members needed to find a place to move to! That is much easier said than done in today’s market, so we began making preparations for interim housing in case it was necessary.
It took a few weeks, but we established an interim housing plan and just as soon as we did, it became mostly irrelevant! Another family member joined in on the great family house exchange and offered her home to the owners of our soon-to-be home! They accepted her offer and we found ourselves needing interim housing for a mere three days thanks to a previously scheduled vacation.
With back-to-back closings scheduled and a brief gap in permanent residence for my family, the question was — where do we put our stuff? This is where the benefits of purchasing a home from family come into play! Our “storage facility” became the basement of our new home — along with the garage stalls of a few other family members who freed up some space for us! We have also been moving the belongings of all the family members involved in this housing shift over the course of the past few weeks.
Anyone who has ever moved understands the chaos that accompanies moving your entire life to a whole new place. Packing, cleaning and the actual moving is nothing short of exhausting! Then you get into your new home, already exhausted, and you have to clean, unpack, organize, rearrange (usually more than once … ). We are currently in the middle of all of that, plus we are assisting with the moving process of the two other households of family members in this moving game! (For the record, I am not complaining! We are happy to help!)
The best advice I have for someone who is preparing to move is this: Start early and don’t be afraid to ask for help! While moving isn’t at the top of anyone’s favorite list of things to do, you’d be surprised how many people are willing to help. Why? Probably because they have been there, they know how much a little help can be, and they care about you. (Seriously, take the help!)
