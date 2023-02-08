February, the month of love ... or hate, for those feeling alone as all things red and pink, hearts and XOXOs peak in storefronts for the annual soiree that has been declared as a holiday invented by greeting card companies. But, is that true? Is Valentine's Day all just some ploy to suck money out of consumers?
It's true, Valentine's Day is surrounded by some mystery. After all, there are at least three accounts to which Saint Valentine the holiday is named after. There is one commonality between the three Valentines, however — they were all martyred due to romantic ideals. Love and death ...
It is also uncertain where the celebration of Valentine's Day as a holiday actually originated. Some believe that the Feb. 14 holiday's date was chosen in accordance with the date of Saint Valentine's death around 270 A.D., while other's believe that the date was chosen by the church in an attempt to Christianize the pagan holiday of Lupercalia, a fertility festival celebrated on Feb. 15, that involved animal sacrifice and the pairing of young, single folk for a year's time, with many pairings resulting in marriage.
Eventually, Lupercalia was outlawed by the pope due to its un-Christian nature and St. Valentine's Day was named an official holiday in its place; but the concept of love wasn't included in the holiday until the Middle Ages, when it was realized that the holiday fell at the beginning of birds' mating seasons in England and France, steering the focus to romance.
Like so many other factors regarding the holiday, the written valentine is also a cause for debate. While verbal valentine greetings were common since the holiday's declaration, the oldest written greeting known and still in existence dates back to 1415, with rumors of other written valentines predating the 1415 note as far back as one of the Saint Valentines himself.
How does Cupid tie in? Good question, but I don't have an answer. Cupid, also known as the Greek god Eros from traditional Greek mythology, is also shrouded in uncertainty — right down to recorded mythological parentage. Eros was, however, the Greek god of love; and was depicted as a handsome man — not a chubby toddler-like being ... today's Cupid.
Celebrated in various countries throughout the world, Valentine's Day commonly became a day where notes and tokens of affection were exchanged annually in the 17th century, with Americans first being sucked into the mix in the early 1700s — the first printed mass produced valentines in the United States didn't enter the arena until the 1840s.
So, there you have it — greeting card companies did not invent Valentine's Day; but they certainly benefit from it! As of February of this year, it is reported that 145 million greeting cards are sent annually for the Valentine's Day holiday — ranking second behind Christmas.
On a personal note, I'm indifferent about the celebration of Valentine's Day, to a certain extent.
I am a gift-giver by nature. I love giving gifts, whether or not I have a reason to. Valentine's Day provides me with an excuse to give gifts. It also gives me an (unnecessary) excuse to bake something that is a little more on the pink side of the food spectrum that no one complains about receiving, even if they are a no nonsense manly-man diving into a hot pink cupcake adorned with heart sprinkles and edible glitter!
When my oldest boy was small, he liked doing crafts together. In days gone by, we used to hand-craft all of his valentines for school. Only the youngest has school parties including valentines now and sitting still long enough to write his own name in the "from" field on his cards is sometimes more than he has interest in, so the days of hand-crafted valentines is no more!
What does Valentine's Day look like at our house? Well, I guess you could say I already started preparations.
I got the boys each a small valentine gift that steers clear of candy. Valentine cards for the youngest have been purchased and are awaiting a name list from the teacher. I have talked to the boys about if there is anyone that they would like to get a special valentine — they all said no, but I'll check a few more times, because I don't want my boys to be the reason someone cries on Valentine's Day! We have decided what kind of baking we are going to do and my husband and I will nail down a meal plan, which we will cook together.
Valentine's Day itself will be pretty low key, normal day. School, hockey practice, dinner, more hockey practice ... dessert after practice and we will give the kids their little gifts, then off to bed!
The real fun comes in snagging clearance candy in the days following!
Heather Kantrud is the general manager and managing editor at Daily Journal Media and resides In Fergus Falls with her family.