I was visiting with a new friend named Judy, last week at Cally’s Coffee Shop. She grew up in Underwood and we got to reminiscing about life and times in both Underwood and Fergus Falls. During the conversation she asked me if I remembered the Normandy Café. With a sly smile, I replied that my family frequented that establishment on Sundays after church and I knew it well. Other friends smiled and nodded as they watched me reach for a pen and the back of an envelope. They knew what I was up to, I began taking notes. Never miss an opportunity to learn something new that could lead to a story.
Judy began working at the Normandy when she was 16. She was earning money to buy contact lenses. Minimum wage in those days was $1.25 per hour and tips were typically a dime on weekdays and sometimes, if you did a really good job, a quarter on Sundays.
In my very young and inexperienced opinion, the Normandy was the classiest restaurant in town. All decked out in blank and white, if I remember correctly, the metal paneled ceiling was painted black. The lighting must have been good, because I have no recollection of it being gloomy. Judy agreed that the space was long, narrow and relatively dark. Don Pablo’s, the current restaurant in that location, continues to reflect the long, dark atmosphere of its predecessor.
Judy explained that the café was divided into five stations. The front, the center, counter, down the side, and the back. The most frequent and best tipping customers went to the secluded space in the rear. Only the most experienced waitresses were assigned that section, and of course, that’s where the tips were the best. And yes, Judy did eventually graduate to the rear.
Every waitress has stories to tell. Judy is no exception. She regaled us with anecdotes of her early experiences. The Normandy had daily specials and the regulars knew what they were. A certain dentist whose office was across the street, came in every day for lunch. As a new waitress, only 16 years old, with limited experience, Judy took his order. He wanted the regular with a wedge of lettuce. Having never heard of a wedge of lettuce and with everyone too busy to stop and ask, Judy tossed together a small side salad delivering it to his table with a smile. The dentist must have been having a bad day, he ranted at her that “this is not a wedge of lettuce.” Terrified, she returned the salad to the kitchen where she was informed that a wedge of lettuce was just what it sounds like: a wedge of iceberg lettuce, cut directly from the head. If you don’t know about iceberg or head lettuce, you might think this sounds brutal, but indeed it’s just vegetables.
I was surprised to learn the most popular daily special was liver and onions. Hard to believe! Judy recalled all the waitresses dreaded liver and onions day because they would go home dog tired from the constant running. The next busiest day, one that might be best to have as a day off, was any rainy day when the local farmers found their way to town. Since no field work could be done, locals would travel to town to get errands out of the way. Everybody and their brother came to Fergus on rainy days. Since the Normandy was known for fabulous food with a daily special, it was a popular spot for rain displaced farmers.
As I said, our family went to the Normandy for special occasions and after church on Sundays. After seating us the waitress would bring big black menus with black printing on white paper coated with plastic to keep it clean. We always ordered the “Sunday Special.” After ordering, a two-tiered relish tray was delivered to our table. It was filled with green onions (yuck), black olives, pickles, carrots and celery. The big round black pitted olives were everyone’s favorite. We all reached for the olives first. Mom made sure we used our company manners; fighting, bickering, whining or pouting over the last olive was not allowed. In fact, if my brother got the last olive, I’d just let him eat it. Making Mom mad was paramount to facing the wrath of God, so it was easier to let him eat in peace.
Usually, my parents ordered our meals, but I recall one day when I ordered mashed potatoes and the waitress asked if whipped was acceptable. I was confused but she assured me they were potatoes that were whipped with a mixer. Fine, I guess. When my plate arrived, I was relieved to learn they were mashed potatoes after all. The “Sunday Special” typically was mashed, excuse me, whipped potatoes, gravy and either turkey, beef, or ham, with a side of corn, and a bun.
Judy worked at the Normandy that first summer and every summer thereafter until she graduated from high school. In case you are curious, not only did she earn enough to buy contact lenses, but that summer she also purchased two new outfits for school at O’Meara’s and Norby’s Department stores. (I predict more downtown stories in my future.)
Listening to Judy share her stories was fun. Combining her experiences with my own recollections has brought me a delightful sense of peace. Fergus Falls was, and continues to be, a wonderful place to live. Thanks for joining me today in taking a backward glance at the good old days of the Normandy Cafe.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
