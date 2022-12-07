Suppose you enter a room to find little kids with chocolaty mouths hiding hands behind their back. They look guilty. Broken ceramic coats the rug. They start immediately accusing their little brother or sister (or the dog.) “They did it, not me!”-- before you’ve even asked anything. You know they’re guilty of something and lying to cover it up, right? You can guess exactly what, too. Easy-peasy.
“The wicked flee when no one pursues, but the righteous are bold as a lion.” -- Book of Proverbs.
Adults are a bit craftier, but they also show guilt through cover-up behavior that an innocent person wouldn’t do. Lying to investigators, blaming others, pressuring witnesses, other obstruction of justice -- that demonstrates consciousness of guilt.
Ever heard people bash their “crazy” exes endlessly, without explaining, just obfuscation and excuses -- only to find out they cheated on their ex, or abused them in some way? Worse, they really had you believing them too? Guilty bullies immediately try to discredit the victim or witness. Practice makes it a reflex. Life’s never their fault.
Carl Sandburg, the poet famed for “Chicago” (The city of broad shoulders), summed up a lot of legal defense strategy in a nutshell: “If the facts are against you, argue the law. If the law is against you, argue the facts. If the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell like hell.”
Looks like now we must add to that, “if the constitution is against you, yell to have it thrown out altogether, to terminate it.” Terminate the Constitution? Unspeakable and ignominious from any American and even worse from somebody who swore an oath to UPHOLD the constitution and defend it against all foes foreign or domestic.
Imagine a boy who strikes out, not only complains the ump is blind, he wants to terminate the whole baseball league and all rules of play so he can be in charge of all baseball games himself. (Look up the United States Football League fiasco, by the way.) Sure, right.
What would provoke such a mind-boggling, self-interested demand? I mean, other than a mindset that never matured beyond “I want cookies NOW. Oh, I’m caught? I’ll fight, deny, blame, confuse until I can get even more cookies again. Hey, I’ve got a sugar bomb! Make me president of the cookie jar now!”
Donald Trump is terrified. Pat Cipollone and Pat Philbin could not testify fully about him to the January 6th committee, being impeded by executive privilege. A judge very recently ruled that executive privilege cannot apply to crimes.
Last Friday, these two lawyers went to testify to a grand jury investigating January 6th. One was there for six hours, another for four hours. That is a very, very long time to testify. Kellyanne Conway also testified a bit earlier last week: she worked in the White House too. They all took oaths to uphold the Constitution. A lot of people, all Republicans, who worked under Trump or with him have been testifying.
The Fulton county, Georgia Grand Jury into tampering with the Georgia election has been underway for months. Key witnesses were compelled to comply with their subpoenas.
Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) found some evidence of bribery between Trump and a real estate developer and wants this investigated.
In Florida, Justice Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, had overstepped her jurisdiction and passed a special master order at the behest of Trump’s defense team. She was slapped down by the 11th Circuit court. Once their ruling goes into effect on Dec. 8, a grand jury can now proceed on these 150+ stolen government documents found at Mar-a-Lago.
These are just a few legal issues concerning his conduct as President. He has a long history of legal issues as a private citizen since the 1970’s, which were always resolved with money and no jail time. In short, no real punishment. This pattern has emboldened him into worse behavior.
So, what will Republicans in office do? Will they ignore (and condone with silence) Trump’s conduct? Will they continue to pretend they don’t need to defend the Constitution? Will they fully kick him out of the GOP? Do some even join him in this futile self-destructive attack on the very foundations of America?
Gosh, don’t wonder another second. Call your Republican politicians today and ask them directly. Do they uphold the Constitution and America? Will they expel him? Or will they call shotgun on his whole ride down?
They can’t play both sides of this anymore. To quote Macbeth:
“Faith, here's an equivocator, that could swear in both the scales against either scale; who committed treason enough for God's sake, yet could not equivocate to heaven. O, come in, equivocator.”