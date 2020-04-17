What does the other side of the current pandemic look like for our families, our businesses, and our community? It will look like what we make it. The world does not stop. We need to move forward, and we need to do so with optimism. Just like a family continues to plan for a healthy future for their children, our city continues to prepare for a healthy future for our residents. Franklin Roosevelt realized during the Great Depression when he said that “the only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today”.
Last week the Fergus Falls City Council voted to submit a letter of intent to acquire the historic Kern Bridge as part of our downtown riverfront improvement project. This riverfront project is set to start construction later this year after more than four years of planning. The project capitalizes on the unique assets of Fergus Falls, our historic downtown and the beautiful river that runs through it, setting us apart and making Fergus Falls a destination. We have an opportunity to enhance this project through the acquisition of this historic bridge. Built in 1873 (one year younger than Fergus Falls), the Kern Bridge is the longest remaining bowstring bridge in the United States. It carried horse and buggy and then automobile until the early 1990s when MNDoT took the bridge out of commission due to the deterioration of its abutments. MNDoT disassembled the bridge earlier this year, and it currently sits in shipping containers awaiting its new home. MNDot has placed three requirements on the acquisition of the bridge. First, it must span water. Second, it must remain on the National Register of Historic Places. Finally, it must be used as a bicycle and pedestrian bridge. The bridge would be a perfect addition to our current project, which has included a footbridge from the beginning to link the existing riverwalk with the proposed improvements on the north side of the river in addition to extending the riverwalk to Veterans Memorial Park. We can add this historical component to our project at no cost to local taxpayers. The federal and state funding that has been appropriated for the relocation of this bridge will be used to benefit a community, and I want that community to be Fergus Falls.
Both Republicans and Democrats in the Minnesota Legislature have indicated that they believe now more than ever is the time to pass a robust construction bonding bill that invests in our state’s future. By funding projects such as our downtown riverfront, these funds will stimulate local economies by providing short-term jobs while making long-term infrastructure improvements. We have done this before. In 1935, FDR created the Works Progress Administration which funded projects across the country, including Fergus Falls. Roosevelt Park and its shelter are examples of WPA projects that we still enjoy today.
In Fergus Falls, we will continue to invest in our streets, our infrastructure, our parks, our schools, our businesses, and our future.
Ben Schierer is the mayor of Fergus Falls.
