During a country drive recently, I spotted this beautifully preserved outhouse in the middle of a front yard. It stood out as a monument, as well it should. In days gone by, when families had no electricity nor indoor plumbing, the outhouse was a necessary building for taking care of private business. In fact it was often called the “privy.”
Or it might have been called the “crapper.” That name has an interesting history. It is the name of an English inventor, Thomas Crapper. He didn’t invent the flush toilet, but he did create the ballcock-fill-valve. This device is still used in toilets today and helps the water tank fill up with just enough water to distribute to the bowl. He was a businessman and wanted people to remember his name and its connection to toilets. In London Army barracks his name, “CRAPPER,” was emblazoned over the doors to the toilets. American soldiers serving in England brought the name back home. Thus, came the expression, “I’m going to the crapper” or “I have to take a crap.”
Of course, we had two outhouses at the country school I attended, grades 1st through 8th. The boy’s outhouse had three holes and a 6’ metal trough for liquid elimination. It also had a Sears Roebuck Catalogue, for post-toilet cleansing. Index pages were the best, thinner, softer, and they crinkled more easily. Stay away from pages with glossy photos. That reminds me — as seventh and eighth grade boys we enjoyed examining photos of lady’s underwear in the catalogue until one day they were gone. Our teacher had ripped them out. An early experience with censorship.
Another short story: When my brother Cliff was discharged from the Army in 1946, he stayed with us on our farm near Fosston.. One day, I saw him slam the door of the outhouse and come tramping into the house, yelling at my mother, “I’m going to town!”
My mother was surprised and said, “Why do you need to go to town? We have plenty of groceries.”
Cliff shot back at her, “I’m not talking about groceries!” He took a deep breath and continued, “In the Army, I landed on Omaha Beach of Normandy, then I survived the bad winter trudging through Belgium to the Rhine River during the Battle of the Bulge. I went through all that, but we always had TOILET PAPER! I’m going to town!”
On Halloween night the rural outhouse became a target for mischievous boys. Sneaking into a farmer’s yard and tipping an outhouse was the classic prank. You had to be careful, however. There was a farmer I heard about, who was ready for naughty boys. He and his neighbor farmers lifted up the outhouse and moved it back four feet exposing the hole. Then they took willow branches, weeds, and dead grass to disguise the hole. So, a couple of pranksters came to tip over that outhouse and ended up in the hole. Better than a security alarm, eh?
My mother told the story of some teenage boys sneaking into the railroad yard in Fosston, lifting up an outhouse and loading it on a flatbed railcar. She had a great punch line, “The next morning, when the poor bugger went out to take a crap, his toilet was in Minot, North Dakota.”
Yes, we should preserve old outhouses as historical monuments. Romans put up statues of their emperors and gods. Big deal! Here in America, we honor basic necessities. You betcha!
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
