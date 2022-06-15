Welcome back to this week’s installment and the continuation of my journey across fen and glacial till in search of a trophy Long Beard.
For a quick recap that will provide a painting of my story so far for those just joining this column, I have returned home after a long absence and am keen to catch up on seasons past - I’m an avid hunter, and I am pursuing wild turkeys with a bow this spring and learning as much about my quarry and the environs where they abound as I am about myself. I have a morning hunt under my belt and have dialed in where I must travel to be within range of a giant tom turkey.
Part 4 - The path north
As my truck slowly crunches down the rutted gravel road, I look east and am surprised by how light it already is. As I gingerly step over the thigh-high hotwire that parallels the roadway, I am greeted by the annoyed quacks and squeaks of teal as they flush from a deep cut of hidden water and careen on their bellies to the other end of the roosting pond.
As I make my way to my ground blind I scan the horizon and hope that I haven’t arrived too late; I’ve finally seen for myself how exceptional a turkey’s vision is, but I’m learning that in the predawn glow of black and crimson, their eyesight is greatly hindered.
I break down my setup as quickly and quietly as I can and begin to follow the wagon ruts towards my best estimate of where the main roost is. As I thread my way through the deer paths that course through the sumac patches and fallen oaks, I try to make myself as small as possible. The morning chorus of yelps and gobbles has not yet begun, but I know I am near the epicenter of their mating ritual arena.
After trekking for about a mile, I find the perfect placement for my blind. It’s a patch of cattle-grazed turf five yards off the wagon path that looks almost good enough to putt on; it faces West, which is important as staring at a rising sun isn’t exactly conducive for an accurate bow shot and is hidden in the rear by a gnarled patch of young oaks and old sumac.
After I stake out the decoys, I slip into my cube of concealment and gingerly zip the back door flap closed. I carefully ready an arrow on my bow and finally settle into my folding chair and ready myself for what’s to come. As I pour myself the first cup of morning tea, I settle into my new hide and enjoy the sweet steam at it touches my nose and face.
As I begin to carefully scan my field of view, my eyes suddenly halt on an aspen grove a little over a hundred yards away: throughout the dense copse of silver-grey trees, I’m beginning to notice nearly a dozen large black clusters throughout canopy of the small forest. I initially think they may be squirrel nests until they start moving and hopping from branch-to-branch. I realize that I have set up directly beneath the home roost of nearly 15 hen turkeys, and I slowly begin to shake with excitement.
The morning quiet is quickly sliced by the incessant yelps of hens quickly answered by booming gobbles that carry powerfully in the cold still air. I watch as the flock of hens becomes anxious and prepares to fly down for a day of feeding and being shadowed by strutting toms vying for dominance over one another.
The group flies down and is quickly greeted by a mature male in full strut. As I’m watching the group of birds meander across their feeding grounds and praying they close in distance, I am introduced to my first experience of hearing an adult turkey “spit and drum”.
Little is known about how tom turkeys create this sound and it is truly surreal to experience; it is a sound that you feel more than you hear. The sound has both the resonance of an energy shield recharging and a subwoofer briefly being tested at a low setting – it is incredibly difficult to describe and intoxicating to behold at close range.
The cutting yelps and soft clucks of the roosting party have lured in another male from a long way off, and as the tom closes distance on the group of hens, his reverberations and gobbles are coming from right behind me.
As I get my bow and myself into position for a shot, the gobbler emerges from the woods at about 30 yards - right on the fringe of my comfort zone. He glances at my decoys, but continues his determined gait towards a potential mate and an inevitable contest of spurs. I calm my breath, draw back, and let fly.
Until next week,
- t.a.