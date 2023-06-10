This past winter our good friend and neighbor, Jeff Wachlarowicz, passed away suddenly. The day my column comes out in the Weekend edition of the Journal, June 10 is also the day of Jeff’s memorial service. Jeff was one of my biggest fans of A Backward Glance and certainly one of my most enthusiastic cheerleaders. He read almost every story I submitted and had comments on most. His favorite stories were about animals and the lake. One day he told me about pelicans which happen to congregate on our lake every spring. I was so fascinated by his comments that I studied up on the topic and wrote this article for my column. It was his slam dunk favorite, and he recognized his input into the article. It seems to me altogether appropriate to print the story again in honor of my friend. Jeff, this one’s for you.
It was a miserably cold windy day in May. As I looked out on the lake, watching the wind and waves in the cold wet gloom, I saw an enormous flock of large white birds flying into the wind, just above the waves, parallel with the water. They came one after another, appearing to be flying single file, all at the same altitude, only a couple feet above the writhing water. Like B-52 bombers lining up to drop a load on an unsuspecting community, they came. Surprisingly, they were not alone. As I watched there were smaller black birds with long skinny necks flying level with the white birds like jet fighters in amongst the bombers. It was an intriguing sight to witness. The large intrepid birds seemed unscathed by the heavy winds that kept most birds safely in trees or in sheltered nests on shore. Pelicans. The huge white birds with bills large enough to hold a meal of whole fish seem like unlikely candidates for flight. I have always likened them to B-52 bombers because my brother, who worked on the bombers in the Air Force told me they shouldn’t fly because they are too big and too heavy, and not aerodynamic. But fly they do, and efficiently too. I see pelicans in the same light. They should not be able to fly, but when those big birds take off with a terrible racket of wings beating the air, they fly with grace. I am constantly amazed. Of course, the reason they fly so gracefully is that they have a nine-foot wingspan! Their white bodies and black-tipped wings are unmistakable, and their long necks are folded back against their bodies. They are easy to identify as they fly single file across the sky. They are also very quiet as birds go. Not only that, but on calm days they float quietly across the water with agility, giving the appearance of peacefulness.
A neighbor told me pelicans are smart. When they invade a lake, especially if there is a large flock, they land in the deeper areas probably where they see fish far below. They then swim as a group toward the shallows, beating the water with their wings, effectively herding the fish into shallow areas where they scoop up water and fish, hold their heads up to let the water drain out like a sieve, and swallow the fish whole. So now you know the truth. Although they are agile swimmers, and are surprisingly graceful in the air, they are also strategic fishermen, and they eat our fish! A pelican can eat about four pounds of fish a day. When an entire flock of the fish-eating foul lands on the lake, a lot of fish disappear. I am told they eat mostly rough fish that people prefer to avoid. I have never witnessed their dinner, so I am only telling you what I learned from Mr. Google.
Now you may be wondering about the slim necked jet fighters. What are they? Cormorants. I don’t like them much, but it was interesting to watch them intersperse themselves amongst the huge pelicans. Now these birds may be the smartest of all. They hang around the pelicans and wait for them to find the fish, herd them into the shallows, then the cormorants get to eat from the pelican’s table! For the record, a cormorant eats smaller fish, about 1# a day. Now with the two water birds landing together, they take in more than their legal limit of fish.
As I thought back to growing up on the lake, I didn’t recall seeing pelicans. My backward glance recollection was accurate! Today I learned that due to human activity, pelicans, which have a history in Minnesota, were thought to be eliminated from the state, with no reports of nesting in Minnesota after 1878. In 1968 pelican colonies were found on Marsh Lake, on the Minnesota River near Appleton. Since then, the pelicans have begun to return to our state with remarkable success. It is estimated that 20% of American white pelicans migrate to western Minnesota every summer.
It was another morning, May 31, when I looked out on the fog covered lake and saw two huge pelicans peacefully floating along the water with a mass of small birds floating around them. I commented to Eric that they looked like barges on the water surrounded by small boats. As I reread this story, I realized it was cormorants that floated near the pelicans. I learned a lot about the birds when I wrote this story. When I had decided to dedicate it to Jeff and reviewed it, I was surprised how many details I had forgotten. Whether they look like barges on an ocean or intrepid B-52 pelicans invading our lake, taking on the white capped water with no apparent apprehension on a wet and gloomy day, I will always remember Jeff’s enthusiasm for this article. In my mind’s eye I see Jeff enthusiastically telling me all about pelicans. It will remain a treasured memory.
