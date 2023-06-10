This past winter our good friend and neighbor, Jeff Wachlarowicz, passed away suddenly. The day my column comes out in the Weekend edition of the Journal, June 10 is also the day of Jeff’s memorial service. Jeff was one of my biggest fans of A Backward Glance and certainly one of my most enthusiastic cheerleaders. He read almost every story I submitted and had comments on most. His favorite stories were about animals and the lake. One day he told me about pelicans which happen to congregate on our lake every spring. I was so fascinated by his comments that I studied up on the topic and wrote this article for my column. It was his slam dunk favorite, and he recognized his input into the article. It seems to me altogether appropriate to print the story again in honor of my friend. Jeff, this one’s for you.



