I don’t know how many times you have had to quarantine for 14 days due to a potential exposure to COVID, but I am on my second quarantine for the fall. It puts a hitch in my giddy-up because I am a people person, isolation drives me crazy! Now with Minnesota’s “Dial Back” many of us are housebound. I was just coming to the end of my quarantine, argh! There are plenty of projects around the house, but I’m sick to death (pardon the pun) of entertaining myself with projects. I sometimes find myself at odds with the world, poor Eric. Does this sound familiar or is it just me?
Eric and I decided since we couldn’t visit friends, we should escape to the woods. The little cabin in the big woods does not care about COVID. The wild animals do not care, nor do the cockleburs. We can track the deer that got away or watch squirrels or wild turkeys. There’s no chance to expose anyone. A perfect isolation strategy! So, we headed out last Friday night and arrived at the cabin well after dark (since it gets dark at 5:30 p.m. and Eric works till 5 p.m., it’s a slam dunk that it’ll be dark when we arrive). I am prepared. Supper only needs to be warmed up on the camp stove and we can eat. Our miniature solar collector died so the LED light we installed needs a battery to operate. Although the charger reported a full battery, it lied. When we hooked up the light there were only two tiny light cells working, not enough to find the paper plates, let alone cook. I ended up cooking by light from a battery powered Coleman lantern, which is just enough light to know there is food in the kettle and the burner is on. It’s a little like cooking by braille.
After supper I decided to save cleanup for daylight, and made my way to the necessary. As I was getting myself as comfortable as possible sitting on a wooden box, I saw movement in the corner. Looking up, my eyes tracked movement up the side of the door frame and followed it to the top of the door. Looking down, watching me actually, was a small brown and white mouse. He seemed very curious about what I was doing. My first thought was to watch him and see where he came from, but I got distracted. When I looked up again, he was gone. Great, where did he go? I do not want to be pulling up my pants only to find a confused mouse running up my leg. Oh yeah, he is more afraid of me than I am of him. I never saw him again.
The next day, Eric returned from the outhouse reporting he saw a big fat brown mouse but it disappeared into a little hole. I know you are wondering why we put up with such things, but think about it: the necessary is in the middle of the woods. This is the time of year when small rodents are looking for a winter home. I’m glad we only have mice. While we are working on strategies for keeping them out, they chewed a hole in the bottom corner of the door, so they come and go as they please. There is no room for traps in the little building, and I would rather see a mouse than step on a trap, or trap my finger reaching for the toilet paper. OK, maybe this conversation is getting a little too graphic.
I’m not afraid of mice. I don’t like them in the cabin or my house, they are dirty and spread disease, but the outhouse is almost outdoors, so although they are a nuisance, it is what it is. Now skunks are another story. According to legend, a family member, who shall remain nameless, went to the outhouse and discovered there was a skunk down the hole. The legend isn’t clear on how it got there. Did it fall in, or dig a hole and end up there? At any rate, there it was, rummaging around. The poor unsuspecting victim came running out screaming with her pants around her knees. Yep, I’d do the same. I have no fear of mice, but I am afraid of skunks. My dog was sprayed by a skunk once years ago. It was close to midnight. I took a washtub outside along with several cans of tomato juice, donned rubber gloves and scrubbed her over and over before she was even close to clean enough to enter the house. As a house dog, she couldn’t be left outside. It was not fun and I’m glad nobody took pictures! I am so thankful we don’t have resident skunks.
Back to outhouse residents, I’ll never forget when I was a kid, when all we had at Wall Lake was land, and my mom went to use the old weather-beaten outhouse. Just as she was getting comfortable, she spied a snake curled up in the corner. She came flying out of that outhouse, but at least her pants were up!
OK, so now that I am entirely off track, I should get back to the original point. We are thankful to have our woods. It gives us a safe and secluded place to go to get out of the house during quarantine, mice notwithstanding. What are your stories? How are you coping with being sequestered in your home? Won’t we have stories to tell our progeny?
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
