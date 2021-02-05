This Sunday is Super Bowl Sunday and I always enjoy picking a winner, watching the game and, of course, making chicken wings and other tasty treats. This year my pick to win is the Kansas City Chiefs. Their offense is simply too strong to stop. Think about it, the Buffalo Bills knew exactly who the Chiefs quarterback (Mahomes) was going to throw to and could not stop it. I know God loves Tom Brady, but not for this game. Chiefs will win big over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
I also enjoy the commercials as they are usually entertaining. Have you ever wondered how Super Bowl commercials become such a big thing? Turns out 48 years ago (1973) Farrah Fawcett sensuously applied Noxzema to Joe Namath’s manly chin and just like that Super Bowl commercials have never been the same. In fact, sometimes the commercials have been better than the games themselves.
This got me thinking about the greatest Super Bowl commercials of all time. I have to admit I had a great time researching commercials from past Super Bowls. Seems like each year there are at least a couple of really good ones to see. There are several websites that have a top-10 Super Bowl commercials list. I took the best of these lists and compiled the following list as my top-ten Super Bowl commercials of all time. Hope you enjoy.
10. 2010 Snickers — You’re not you when you’re hungry.
9. 1977 Xerox Monks — Instead of copying everything by hand they get a Xerox copy machine.
8. 1998 Tabasco Mosquito — a mosquito draws blood from someone using Tabasco sauce and explodes.
7. 1995 Budweiser Frogs — Featuring three frogs croaking “bud…weis…errrr.”
6. 1993 McDonald’s Showdown — Features Michael Jordan and Larry Bird trying to outdo each other for a Big Mac and fries.
5. 1992 Pepsi — Cindy Crawford
4. 1979 Coke Mean Joe Greene — A kid offers Mean Joe Greene a Coke and Mean Joe softens up and tosses his jersey to the kid as a reward.
3. 2000 E*Trade Monkey — Two guys and a monkey clap to cha-cha music in a garage, followed by the punchline: “Well we just wasted 2 million bucks. What are you doing with your money?”
2. 1984 Wendy’s—Where’s the Beef?
1. 2003 ReeBok Terry Tate: Office Linebacker—A CEO recruits a linebacker from ReeBok to boost office productivity.
Maybe this year there will be a new commercial that will make it onto my top 10 list.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
