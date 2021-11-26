The Otter Tail County Polar Plunge is set for noon on Feb. 5 at Otter Tail Lake. The Polar Plunge is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota set up by the Otter Tail Lakes Country Association and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. It’s the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics in Minnesota. This is not surprising as the goal of $65K is hefty and will take a lot of plungers plus other financial contributions to make it a reality. Currently according to their website they have nearly $4K committed by 43 plungers. Thankfully you don’t have to actually jump into the lake to contribute to this totally worthwhile fundraising event. You can participate by signing up and attending the "Virtual Plunge" by going to this website: plungemn.org/event/virtual/.
For those of you who are willing to jump into the lake I would say you are crazy … just kidding. It does, however, take a special type of person to jump into a freezing lake for a fundraiser. And I respect that immensely as it’s what makes our communities a great place to live.
When I first heard about this fundraiser my initial reaction was “Oh heck no.” However, while writing this column I think I may have convinced myself to take the plunge to support Special Olympics Minnesota. I know that sounds crazy and I may wake up tomorrow wondering what the heck I was thinking. The reality is that this is a perfect example of how our community cares by stepping up when needed, even if that includes jumping into a freezing lake. It’s just how it is around here and I would expect nothing less. It’s early and there is still plenty of time to get signed up or make a financial contribution. For more information and to register visit plungemn.org/events/ottertail/.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone