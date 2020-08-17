I didn’t mind helping the poor till I saw they had more than me.
Pride is manifested in many ways. Pure hearts, or lack of them, are easily detected.
Picking out faults in others can become our default. As habits form the ole magnifying glass is always ready to fry someone with the heat reflected by honing in close-up to whatever it is they are doing wrong.
The lack of muscle tone reflected in the mirror becomes an eye sore because it’s flabby. It’s flabby due to the light lifting it takes to remove the spec in our brother’s eye. Muscles aren’t exactly getting a workout because that log in our own eye hasn’t been lifted for quite some time.
But you know…it’s not actually all that traumatic to turn the looking glass our way every so oft. It allows for introspection and it can be a good thing. It’s not so bad because Jesus promises to not only lift our burdens but to carry them. It’s win-win when we pass that log on over to him. It frees us up. I liken it to going to a physical therapist because as we begin to exercise muscles that have atrophied. They begin to rebuild as the healing begins.
How does a little self reflection or introspection work? I only know what I have experienced. It all begins by becoming aware of something within that doesn’t feel quite right. I pause, trace it back to the root and ask in prayer that he show me what it is that is bothering me. When I’m shown, I then ask what my part was in any situation, and then confess it.
I give it, and he takes it. I don’t want to carry things around I need not. It’s too heavy. It’s excess baggage if you will. If there are things I need to apologize for, I do it, and so it goes.
Case in point: Upon arriving at a place in which we were to serve as members of a short-term outreach trip years ago, I noted the family we went to serve had a microwave. At that time in our lives we did not own one. I classified such an item as somewhat of a luxury and was taken aback that they had one. Upon our return, I bought a microwave!
Several years later, we went back to the same location, and low and behold, they had an outdoor swimming pool. Big and beautiful it was in the outdoors of Central America. Upon our return I...no…I did not build a pool in my backyard. However, when I inquired about it, they informed me that a donor had insisted they build a pool for the children they served. This particular couple not only received well the gift given, but the children benefited immensely both physically and mentally from it.
My first reaction in each instance? Jealousy. Instantaneously it just crept right in there all self-righteous like, and before I could grab hold of it, it turned into indignation of their lack of prudence.
As I looked closely and stepped back in confession, what did I discover? I discovered the root was pride. Pride is a stumbling block because it’s tripping all over anything but love. It acts as a weed that if not pulled out by the roots of confession, will manifest into a field full of quack grass because soon you’re quacking anything but love. When I confessed, it dissipates.
Mother Teresa pointed out that it is much easier to love the poor than the prideful and the sin of pride needs ministering to just as much as the poor do.
Ever pride yourself in loving those who have less? Isn’t that a bit of an oxymoron! Well I decided not to act like a moron and confessed it on the spot. It helped.
In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus sort of summed all this up. He said, “Blessed are the poor in Spirit” (Matthew 5:3). In other words, blessed are the humble in spirit.
In James 4:6 it says, “God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.” Through confession we receive forgiveness and that is why he came.
It brings glory to God our Father when we allow him to forgive us our trespasses. You see, then he gets the glory that no man may boast (Eph. 2:9). Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug is a columnist and can be reached at theologyinthetrenches.blogspot.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.