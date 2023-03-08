Years ago, I taught poetry to junior and senior high school students in New Jersey. My background in theater helped me do dramatic readings which my students enjoyed. As I’ve aged, I’ve discovered the mental health aspect of poetry – how it helps us understand tragic events and how to experience joy, whether through friendships, family, works of art, or nature.
I recently read Mike Bond’s excellent book on the power of poetry, “The Drum That Beats Within Us.” In his preface he takes us way back to the dawn of man. I quote: “Ancient as the human heart, poetry is alive and well, as back when we sat round stone-age campfires chewing mammoth bones and worrying about cave bears. The moment we began to talk, poetry was born. Maybe even before.
“Poetry is in what whales and wolves sing. It’s in the excited gabble of the mynahs in the tree outside my window, in the soaring voices of the dolphins in the waves offshore. Sharing experience in a memorable way so everyone can learn.”
One thing I like about poetry is its brevity. Every word is necessary. I also like the rhythm. It is music without an instrument. Of course it is best appreciated when read aloud. When I taught seventh grade English, my students loved my reading of Alfred Noyes’ “The Highwayman.” And when we had our first snowfall, I would gather my students by the west window to watch the snowflakes gliding down, as I read one of my favorite poems: Robert Frost’s “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening.”
That said, I think you would like Mike Bond’s book. Here are two of his poems.
Memories of Winter.
“Sun across the pine boughs,
that two days ago were bent with snow.
Buzz of a fly, new in the incandescence of life.
The sky is spring blue.
The dog sleeps in the shade.”
The Drum That Beats Within us.
“The drum that beats within is primitive as stone,
the song of one who fears not death nor years alone,
who seeks the silent hoofbeats within the ancient glade,
and hunts the sorrowed unicorn beneath the laurel’s shade.
The drum that beats within us outlasts all sense of time
and limbers to no earthly tune, no transitory rime.
The politic is not its stead, nor earning, nor the wise;
it abides not reason, nor in dimension lies.
In the lodgepole canyons before the day’s alive
you hear it in the flicker, the creek stone and the hive,
you know it in the winter wind that licks about the boughs
and sifts the gifts of years and bones the forest floor allows.
The drum that beats within us is steady as the bear
who sleepless guards the whirling skies around his northern lair;
although we cannot see him in the glitter of the day
we know that he is visible once light is swept away.
As when the buck has bounded from his needled mountain bed,
his footfalls echo through the pines long after he has fled,
so does the drum beat after us, although we travel past
the touch of every star and space, the wish a wish might last.”
I close with a short poem by Halyna Kruk, a Ukrainian citizen suffering the terror of war.
“With each passing day of war
my emergency backpack
has gotten lighter.
First I took the food out
leaving only water
and an energy bar.
How much does a person really need
to reach safety … she asks herself.”
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
