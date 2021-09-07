Being in the media industry, you learn quickly to let things roll off your back. After all, everyone’s a critic, right? There are a few things, though, that I still shake my head about after the fact. Most of it is centered around our technological society and the use of social media to be less-than-respectful and pleasant human beings or to assume that people are being less-than-respectful human beings. A double-edged sword, for sure!
The thing about social media is that all you have is the text. There is no audible tone of voice or body language to rely on to determine how someone is expressing their statements. Sometimes, the use of emojis comes into play, making it a bit easier (or a bit harder, if sarcasm comes into play.)
At times, someone’s intended tone is glaringly obvious. For example, saying “This makes me so angry! Why can’t people just be nice to each other?”
The writer expressly stated that they are angry, so it is easy to apply the context to the statement.
Other times, though, it isn’t so easy, especially if someone doesn’t know you.
I like to use “fun punctuation” in my conversation. When I am excited, I use exclamation points! When I am hesitating … (You get the picture.)
One of my favorites is the “?!” What can I say, I got my degree in creative writing — I like punctuation! I have learned, though, that not everyone perceives punctuation as it is intended. To me, an exclamation point expresses excitement or urgency. To others, it expresses yelling or curtness.
I am here to remind you — if you don’t know someone, take their typed out statements as they are — the actual words on the screen and nothing more. Don’t try to apply tone, context and intent. You didn’t write the statement, so you do not know. The vast majority of hurt feelings could be easily avoided if that simple idea was adhered to. Don’t attack someone for their “tone” in a typed statement that is 100% assumed simply because you don’t know what it was intended to be. It is, in fact, rude to tell someone what their tone was. It is akin to putting words into someone else’s mouth.
Remember, not everyone communicates like you. If you type, “On my way!” in a moment of excitement after getting on the road late, someone else may interpret it as rudeness and that you are yelling at them. That may seem ridiculous, but it has happened. I urge you, as a reader, to stick to the message, not the punctuation.
“On my way.” “On my way!” “On my way … ”
They are all expressing the same message, but can all be interpreted with a different tone to a reader. Stick to the words. Don’t make assumptions. Everyone involved will be much happier if you keep it simple and don’t try to read in between the lines.
Heather Kantrud is the managing editor for Daily Journal Media in Fergus Falls, where she lives with her family.
