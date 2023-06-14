My longtime friend, John Balfe, took this wonderful photo I have posted here. John and his wife Nona have a summer cabin on Gunflint Lake in northern Minnesota. In fact the Canada/United States border runs right through Gunflint Lake.
Each day, John gets up before sunrise and does his morning exercises. Then he jogs down to a bridge at the west end of Gunflint Lake to photograph the sunrise. When he gets back to the cabin, he emails his photos to me and others. They are always impressive shots of the lake and clouds, highlighted by streaking rays of the morning sun. Some days he photographs ducks and beavers hanging around the bridge. For me, looking at his photos is always an inspiration and a message of gratitude for the gifts of nature on our beautiful planet Earth.
I have seen dozens of John’s sunrise photos, but the one I’ve posted is special. It’s hard to photograph the sun because the intense light will blur the edges. But in this photo, we see the excellent orb in all its glory with the point of a cloud passing through. There is so much magical workings going on here, it is no wonder that ancient Sapiens made up stories about the sun, the moon, the planets and stars.
Before the dawn of science, hundreds of myths were created by ancient people who worshiped the sun, giving it a godly name, which differed from one region to another. One of the most important deities in the Egyptian pantheon was Ra, the falcon-headed sun god. Legend told that every day Ra captained a boat crewed by gods across the sky. At night, Ra returned to the east via the underworld, bringing light to the dead. It was a treacherous journey. Apep, an evil serpent god, attempted to stop Ra by devouring him. Solar eclipses were thought to be days when Apep got the upper hand, though Ra always managed to escape.
In an ancient Norse legend, the sun goddess, Sol, travels through the sky chased by the wolf, Sköll, who intends to devour her. Sköll's brother, Hati, does the same to the moon at night. Eclipses were said to be a sign that Sköll was dangerously close to catching Sol.
In fact, the Norse believed that one day, the sun would finally be devoured. Mythology foretold a huge battle called Ragnarök, in which major gods would die and the Earth would be engulfed in a massive flood. This apocalypse would wipe the Earth clean, to be repopulated by a pair of human survivors.
For ages and ages, these myths remained to explain astronomy until the dawn of science. In 1543, Nicolaus Copernicus detailed his radical theory of the Universe in which the Earth, along with the other planets, rotated around the sun. His theory took more than a century to become widely accepted.
But the evidence for a sun-centered solar system gradually mounted. When Galileo Galilei pointed his telescope into the night sky in 1610, he saw for the first time in human history that moons orbited Jupiter. Galileo also observed the phases of Venus, which proved that the planet orbits the sun. For his astounding discoveries, he was tried for heresy under the Roman Inquisition and placed under house arrest for life.
We have come a long way in the quest to understand our beloved sun. As parents and teachers, we should remind our youngsters that over generations, scientists have worked hard to discover the truths about the workings of nature.
Note: Some info was taken from: https://www.livescience.com.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.