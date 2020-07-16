For the past two weeks, I have been on a committee to determine how to deal with the return to school this fall.
We know there will be school. We also know the presence of the coronavirus means school will be conducted much differently than last fall. The question is, how differently will it be conducted.
Gov. Tim Walz is expected to make an announcement sometime between Monday, July 27 and Friday, July 31. He will decide whether we send all students back to school, resume distance learning, or do a hybrid model.
The committee I am serving on is dealing with all of the details that involve a hybrid model. We have to make sure students are 6 feet apart on the buses, in the classroom, in the hallways, in the cafeteria, in the bathrooms, in the library, in the gymnasium.
On the buses, it may mean we have to create more routes, or simply require students within a certain distance from school to either walk or find their own ride.
For a couple of classes, I have more students that will fit according to the social distancing guidelines, which means I have to split them up into two rooms and give two lectures in one class period.
We have to set up a way to take their temperature before they walk into the school, and then quickly mask them up and call their parents if their temperature is too high.
We have to figure out a way to sanitize the desks in between each of the five classes I teach every day, while still monitoring the students as they exit and enter my room to make sure they are practicing social distancing in the halls. We have to determine whether students should wear masks or not, and if so, how we as a district are going to provide them. We also would have to deal with the fact that some parents are opposed to mask wearing, and may refuse to require their child to wear one.
Then there’s the issue of social distancing among children. Have I mentioned before that children like to touch each other? Based on my trips to Walmart, we can’t make adults practice social distancing. Children are likely to be virtually impossible.
Have I mentioned the issue of substitute teachers? In the district I work in, the majority of substitutes are retired teachers. It means they are older, and if they get the virus, they could experience serious health problems. If I were them, I doubt it would be worth the money.
And by the way, if a child gets tested positive for the coronavirus and it is determined that the child had spent the day at school, I think there would be no choice but to close up the school and go back to distance learning.
Yes, there are a relatively scant number of coronavirus cases in the district I teach in. We are also in a school building that was built for more students than currently are enrolled, which means social distancing is practical. Yes, students who see each other every day are not nearly as likely to produce an outbreak as, say a rock concert or a crowded college bar.
Based on my experience teaching last spring, I also believe a brick-and-mortar setting is the best one for children. Students did not learn as much content as they did when they were in school, and many students did not adapt well to the distance learning platform. I really wish all the students could go back to school.
Then again, I do not want to get the coronavirus. I don’t want students to get the coronavirus. Most importantly, I don’t want the older relatives of students to get the coronavirus, and the community I teach in, which has limited medical facilities and is many miles from a larger hospital, get an outbreak of coronavirus cases.
So unlike the many who seem to have a black or white opinion on this, I do not. I don’t know what to think. I just wish we weren’t in this situation anymore.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
