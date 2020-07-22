Incoming and returning college students are busy preparing for fall semester by buying school supplies, making living arrangements, and getting financial aid and registration in order. They have hopes for a better future and, for many, taking college classes is one of the steps required to achieve those dreams. Students have questions about the college experience, class offerings and rigor, meeting new people, financing their education, and balancing the demands of work, life and school.
In 2020, students also have questions about safety processes and protocols. Late summer school preparations have taken on new urgency because we find ourselves in a quest for certainty. Students want to attend colleges that will tell them exactly how classes will be offered, what it will be like to live in housing, whether they will be safe and what it will be like to be a student. In reality, no college, university or school has any certainty in its answers to those questions.
Since mid-March we have planned and replanned for educational delivery, successful learning outcomes, and the safety and well-being of our students and employees. Like our students, we have been on a quest for certainty — certainty that we can deliver high-quality education, certainty that we can serve enough students to meet the workforce demands in critical sectors, certainty that the information we are getting on a day-to-day basis is accurate, certainty that we can keep people safe and certainty that we can achieve our vision of being a success story for every student.
It has been more than four months since the first peacetime emergency was declared in Minnesota; more than four months since M State started on a quest for certainty. With the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases throughout the nation, any certainty that we had about fall semester is in question, no matter how badly we want answers and certainty.
My best advice to college students:
·Have a Plan B ready to go in case things change with your current college or university plans.
·Remain flexible and optimistic that we will get through this.
·Choose a college or university that keeps your safety, well-being and success as the foundation of all decisions.
·Focus on academic success, knowing there will be time in the future when all of the other pieces of the traditional college experience may fall into place.
·Give yourself grace and be kind to everyone who makes choices other than the ones you make for yourself.
We are learning to live and work in uncertainty because we will not stop advocating for our students. I am certain, no matter what happens between now and Aug. 24, we will not compromise the quality of education or student support offered at M State. Our quest has shifted to a quest for avenues to advocate for our students, no matter what we learn today or tomorrow. For now, that has to be good enough.
