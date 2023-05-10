I’m not gonna lie – the man sitting nearby on a two hour flight between destinations began to bug me. “Do you recycle?” He asked the diligent stewardess who was trying desperately to serve all eighty passengers on board.
The recycle man: Remnants from a trip to Guatemala
- By Kathleen Kjolhaug Theology in the Trenches
-
-
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
Most Popular
-
Ben Franklin Crafts closing
-
Steal A Deal discount retailer opens in the former Sunmart
-
Lakes Area Grow Co. to celebrate grand opening
-
Fatal crash in Scambler Township
-
A dying town? I think not!
-
Turning a passion into a career
-
OTC Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in rural burglaries
-
Be on the offensive: Tick season is here and they are no stranger to Minnesota
-
Finding the right location: Council discusses open forums and town halls
-
Celebrating six years writing for the Daily Journal
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
A dying town? I think not!
-
Thick and hearty sausage gravy
-
Canadian man charged with felony voter fraud
-
Fargo man flees in stolen vehicle in OTC
-
Being hands-on and seeing results
-
From the Record — May 2-8, 2023
-
Dual roles: Ken Harty adds The Daily Iberian to publisher duties
-
Steal A Deal discount retailer opens in the former Sunmart
-
Ben Franklin Crafts closing
-
Soup's on