I’m not gonna lie – the man sitting nearby on a two hour flight between destinations began to bug me. “Do you recycle?” He asked the diligent stewardess who was trying desperately to serve all eighty passengers on board.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?