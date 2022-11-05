Recently, I received a note in the mail from my friend, Phyllis Bombardier, regarding letters in her possession written by a distant cousin who served our country in WWI. From Northwood, ND, he was the first veteran in Grand Forks County to give his life for his country. In honor of Veteran’s Day, I decided to share his letters with you. After asking several veterans what they thought of the idea, they agreed it was a great way to honor all our veterans, so with no further ado, here are Johnny’s letter:
Base Hospital #25, A.P.O.785,
Oct 13, 1918
My Dear Mother,
Dear Mother as I am thinking of you today I thought I would write a few lines to let you know that I am feeling fine. I’m sure that you folks have worried quite a bit since you got my letter which I wrote that I was wounded in the leg. Dear Mother, and the rest of you, don’t worry. It is not very bad. I am sure that I will be up soon and they take good care of a person here. I would much rather be here now than with my Company because I get a good bed to sleep in and I get plenty to eat.
Dear Mother, I have no news so will close for this time and I hope that the Lord will be with you and me until I come home to you.
With love, your son, John A. Winden, Co. B 137 Inf. Amer. E.F.
Base Hospital #25
Oct. 20,1918
Dear Father and Mother,
I am writing another letter just to let you know I am thinking about you. I have been talking to the Red Cross lady about you all and I have shown her your pictures, and it has made me want to tell you again that there are no people in the world like the home folds and especially non like Father and Mother, and there is no country like the Red River Valley. The nurse told me one day that I might go home with the next group that go – I hope to see you all again. The chaplain came and talked to me this morning. He is a fine fellow. And the Red Cross lade comes often. Love – oh so much love to you all.
John Winden, Co B-137th Inf. American E.F.
November 15, 1918
My Dear Mrs. Winden:
Day after day, and often many times a day, I visited your son before he died, for he wanted the “Red Cross Lady” to stay with him as much as possible. At first he showed me all his pictures and told me all about his home folks – how no else ever had such a mother-such a father-such brothers and sisters and cousins as he. Toward the last I went to his ward the last thing at night and said a prayer with him – the last words I ever heard pass his lips were those of the Lord’s Prayer, as he tried to follow me. So you see Mrs. Winden, I was very close to Johnny and I do not write to you as a stranger, but as a friend. It was quiet a subject of conversation between us how that some day I would come to the Red River Valley and meet all these home folks. Now I have been to Johnny’s grave and gathered flowers for you and for Janive. I wish that you might have stood there with me in this sacred place on the plains of the Laon-et-Loire. I think it would have brought more comfort to your heart than words of mine can bring. It is so peaceful and calm out there. The white road stretches away to the tiny hamlets, the river scarcely seems to move; and over all bends the beautiful sky, aflame with color. I have seen more than one brave soldier carried into this cemetery wrapped in the Stars and Stripes. I have seen the firing squad stand at attention and heard the bugler sound the last call and I know that no soldier falling in a foreign land in defense of the world’s freedom could have a more solemnly grand burial nor rest in a more peaceful state than these dear boys of ours. Each day the villagers come and strew fresh flowers and evergreens on the upturned earth. Some day the French Government will make a National Cemetery of this place and American’s will make pilgrimages here as if it were a shrine, and indeed it is an altar raised to the cause of freedom.
Always Johnny wanted to come back home to the home he never wished to leave. Always he said the home folks were the best folks the wide world over. Now he is awaiting you in another home-in the “House not made with hands.” I know you have laid a costly sacrifice on the altar of your country – but what a privilege it was to have had such a boy.
Yours very sincerely, Dora Lee Newman, Base Hospital No. 25,A.P.O. 785
I learned just before printing that John’s remains were returned to the US. He is interred in the Northwood Cemetery, where family members continue to put flowers on his grave. Veteran’s Day is November 11. Let’s take time to remember our veterans who have served and are serving our country faithfully to ensure the freedom we so enjoy. Hug a veteran today.
