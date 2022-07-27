Certain books have entered my life when it seems I have needed them the most.
While my taste in movies is equally as eclectic as my preferences in music and literature, I’ve always been a huge fan of horror movies and still regularly enjoy the Hitchcock classics that helped define the genre.
This carried over into books when I first started reading -- a family member gifted me "Night Shift," a collection of short stories by Stephen King. These dark tales are gripping, dark, visceral and a ton of fun to read. If you don’t currently use a night-light, however, you may need one after reading those pages.
He also gave me one of King’s most famous tomes, "The Shining," perhaps his best known work which was later adapted by Stanley Kubrick into his 1980 masterpiece of horror.
This intimidating book sat on my shelf for years before I approached it and while it is deeply disturbing (King is such a master of his craft that through this book he transforms topiary animals into entities you’ll forever mistrust and keep in front of you at all times henceforth), there are beautiful aspects of this work that address family strife, love, addiction and mental health.
Gary Paulsen was a Minnesota writer whose books grabbed me from an early age. While I was certainly guilty of not finishing various assigned readings throughout my younger school years, I never needed prompting to finish his exciting survival series. "Hatchet" remains my favorite and "Brian’s Winter" is another text quite fitting for a young adventurer growing up in Minnesota. They’re both books I’m keen on coming back to now that it’s been a while since first enjoying them.
These adventure novels eventually led me to the classics of Jack London and Ernest Hemingway, both authors I reread often.
Travel and living abroad has had a big impact on my life and again books have helped me navigate these transitions. "Sons for the Return Home" is a superb read authored by the Samoan writer and poet Albert Wendt; it details a family’s struggles assimilating into a vastly different culture and a son’s inner conflict when trying to balance the wishes of his loved ones with a an inchoate relationship with a Pakeha girl he meets at university.
"Fox Girl" is another brilliant book that delves into the dark recesses of overseas military presence and the impact such campaigns have on surrounding communities. The story takes place mainly in South Korea and follows the lives of two young girls growing up in the shadows of a neighboring army base – this is not a light read and examines brutal and explicit themes. Nora Okja Keller’s revealing work is devastating and enlightening all at once. While it is certainly not for everyone and is quite graphic, it is an excellent foray into the collateral damages of war and the generational impacts such conflicts incur.
One other book I gained a lot from is "The Vegetarian" by Han Kang. This fiction is formed around a dream a young woman has and follows her steady rejection of certain foods and disintegrating health that end up consuming both herself and her family. It is a shorter read and focuses on the profound conflict compromising much of human nature: one primitive, the other duty-bound to family and society.
As always, happy reading but approach carefully. One of my favorite quotes regarding books comes from Stephen King’s "The Bazaar of Bad Dreams" -- “ …while I love each and every item, I’m happy to sell them, because I made them especially for you. Feel free to examine them, but please be careful. The best of them have teeth.”