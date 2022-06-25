Several years ago, when I worked for A Place to Belong, a client and I were traveling from Detroit Lakes to Fergus Falls. As we were leaving DL I heard a strange noise inside the car. “Do you hear that?” I asked my friend. “Yes, what is it?” It sounded like a helicopter. Strange! I needed to find out what was wrong with the car so we didn’t end up stranded at the side of the road, costing both time and money for myself, the club and my friend. Pulling over, I checked all tires to make sure I wasn’t driving with a flat. I checked the “idiot” lights for a warning that something was malfunctioning. Everything appeared fine. We resumed our journey, but as the car increased speed, it sounded as if the helicopter was hovering just above us. The noise decreased as I slowed the vehicle. Huh! I thought I’d better return to Detroit Lakes and find a service station that could help me determine the problem. As I was heading back, I noticed the window in the back seat was down and decided I’d better close it as the “air” was on. I pushed the button to close the window and miraculously the helicopter disappeared. What? That was the only problem? Absolutely, the rear window open sounds like a helicopter from the front. We had wasted over half an hour and it was a window. I felt dumb.
Are you chuckling? Sound familiar? Has that ever happened to you? If we ignore a potential problem, bad things can happen. Right? So, let’s err on the side of caution.
Last week, Eric and I left on another road trip. This time to the Big Horn Mountains near Sheridan, Wyo., a round trip of about 1500 miles. In an effort to avoid problems on the road, Eric had the oil changed on the truck and also made sure all other maintenance was completed. We planned the first leg of our trip, a 12-hour drive, to be completed in one day. A lofty goal, but we were up to the challenge. Armed with a cooler full of food and snacks; plenty of water, tea, cappuccino, and a large coffee mug we headed out. The atlas and Google maps were also at the ready to keep us on the right path. Although Mr. Eric does prefer the road less traveled, we stayed on course for the most part.
As we were cruising through mid-South Dakota, about the time to refuel, we felt a vibration. Eric decided we should pull off I-90 to a service station, refuel, use the restroom, and get to the bottom of the problem with the truck. As we slowed, the vibration became more noticeable, certainly louder. What is it? Pulling up to a gas station, the sound and vibration continued as the truck idled. We turned off the AC fan. Vibration continued. We shifted from drive to park, the vibration continued. We turned off the radio, maybe the problem lies in the electronics. Nope, the vibration was still there, it must be in the motor. Bad, bad. Oh well, first things first. The restrooms are calling us.
When Eric turned off the engine, the vibration continued! Like the sun cresting the horizon, it suddenly dawned on us! The curling black cord that was plugged into the cigarette lighter was not the cell phone charger, although it looks the same. It was a cord to a small black vibrator that Eric’s brother had given him last weekend as a birthday present/joke. The unit is about three inches long and an inch and a half wide and deep. Put on one’s car seat it acts as a whoopie cushion … ha-ha, I got you! Such is the humor in a brotherly joke. On the other hand, I had put it on my lower back while we traveled home that weekend and reported that it was very helpful. The vibration eased the tight muscles in my back and I sat with it for about 15 or 20 minutes, then removed it. When there is no pressure on the device, it does nothing. Long story short, we hadn’t unplugged the vibrator prior to our trip and pretty much forgot about it. As stated previously, the cell phone charger cord looks exactly the same. As we traveled and jostled inside the truck, the little vibrating device was wedged into a tight space that activated the vibration. While we could neither see it or directly feel it, we sure could hear it! Mystery solved, we were very relieved, took care of all business at the gas station and hit the road laughing. I guess brother Curtis’ joke worked better than even he imagined.
The remainder of the trip was uneventful in the problem category. It was a wonderful road trip and we had a fabulous time with family in the Big Horn Mountains. It’s all good and we are home safely. Do you have road trip stories that ended well? Or maybe not so well? Enjoy the memories, they often last a lifetime and are fun to share. I look forward to hearing from you as together we take a backward glance.