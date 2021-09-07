Do you ever think about the influences that made you the person you are today? I’ve been wondering about that after a conversation with Bonnie Albers, who lives in Fergus Falls and has her degree is theater arts from Northwestern University. Bonnie was raised as a military child, and I asked her to contribute to this column, because her father had a significant influence in shaping her values and work ethics. This is what she wrote:
“My father, Barry Lee Bell, would have turned 80 this year. Buried at the Willamette National Cemetery, his epitaph reads ‘Love Honesty and Determination.’ Dad served in the Army as a teen earning paratrooper wings. Later, he enlisted in the Air Force, married my mother, Barbara, and while stationed in Japan, where I was born, prepared fighter jets for their missions in the Vietnam War. He then leveraged the GI Bill to finish college and become a lawyer while working nights at the U.S. Postal Service.
“He spent the rest of his career serving as director of U.S. veteran hospitals in San Juan Puerto Rico, Philadelphia and Portland, Oregon. Soon after retirement, Dad began a battle with cancer attributed to chemical exposure during his service in Vietnam. He fought cancer bravely for five years, until his death at 64 years old. To me and my younger sisters growing up, he was a dynamic dad, home each weeknight, and then off we went together as a family to adventures on weekends and, best of all, holidays. Here are values and ethics he imparted to me.
Experience life as an adventure!
“Dad was captain and Mom was first mate aboard the 5 Bells, a 25-foot sailboat we sailed on weekends and holidays while living in Puerto Rico. As a family on the 5 Bells, we sailed high seas, weathered storms, planed over waves on fast broad reaches, island hopping between Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.
“When we lived back on the mainland, Dad led our family hiking the Appalachian Trail, through the Swiss Alps, and across the Cascades of the Pacific Northwest. A special memory is of my father-daughter Fourth of July hike to summit Mt. Hood in Oregon. I can still see the two of us belayed together with rope, ice axing our way up, kicking into the snowy slopes wearing sharp crampons to experience the sublime view at the top.
It’s everyone’s job to be a good sport!
“Dad taught us that everyone is important in the family. Whatever your role in a task, you are important and a most valuable player — whether it’s pulling in the wet, stinky anchor or taking down the tent. Negativity and complaining have no use. Be accepting of the help you are given. Don’t disrespect everyone else’s experience by whining. Be a good sport.
Get educated. It’s your key to freedom!
“Dad taught us that education mixed with a passion for learning fuels the adventures of life. I knew him to be prepared from his research, planning, good gear, maps, and compass. No matter the weather at sea, or the trail’s difficulty, I trusted Dad’s knowledge and experience to show me the world.
Enjoy Life!
“Dad included Mom and his three daughters in adventures to experience the glory of the natural world. I see him laughing, playing family games, smoking a fine cigar in the sailboat cockpit at sunset, smoking fresh salmon he caught back at camp, picking berries and making homemade jam, telling the tales of his life with exuberance, and hearing him say I love you.”
Well written, Bonnie. You make strong points about the role of a father in raising his children. It’s a meaningful message to all the dads out there. I realize that working fathers have many obligations other than parenting, but they must do their part in raising their children. Bonnie’s message is a testimony of parenting as a dual role.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
