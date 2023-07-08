The other day our neighbor stopped by for a chat. He was asking what I was going to write about this week. Not yet having a clue, I said as much, and he started reminiscing about the root beer stand that was located approximately where the Salvation Army Thrift Store is located. I drive past there almost every day and wonder just exactly where it stood. Unless one of you who remembers such details tells me, I will probably never know for sure. Nevertheless, when I think of the delicious, ice cold root beer, my mind travels back more than 60 years, and I can hear mom call “Steven, Susan, time to come in.”
Reluctantly, my brother and I would slowly trudge into the house, tired and dirty, but very happy. When we were kids, we all played outside. There was only one other family with kids our age in our neighborhood, so we played and fought with them every day. The cool thing is they had a gazillion cousins who often came to visit. Sometimes we were sent home, but other times we got to stay, and that’s when the fun really began. But no matter what we were doing, a time of evening came when we would hear the chant.
Several evenings a week, mom and daddy would sweeten the deal by declaring, “Get washed up, we are going for a pajama ride!” Nothing kicked us into high gear like the promise of a pajama ride. We would bid our friends goodbye without a moment’s hesitation. Most pajama rides ended up at the A & W Root Beer stand. No need to ask what we wanted, dad got a papa bear mug, mom a mama bear mug and Steve and I each got a baby bear mug.
OH, the anticipation … it took forever for those frosty mugs to arrive (like three or four minutes I’m sure). I’m glad my mug wasn’t frosty; it would have been too cold to hold on to. Daddy downed his mug right quick and soon mom was done too. Steve finished up next and then I knew what was coming.
“Susan, finish up now, it’s time to go home.” Finish up! Are you kidding me? First you need to smell the bubbling brown beverage. As you smell it, the fizzies tickle your nose. Then you listen, I can still hear the soft “fz-z-z-z” of the fizzies. Now for that first sip … mmm, sweet and too cold to drink fast. Mmm, I really liked root beer (still do). My family waited not too patiently for me to finish, I did the best I could. It was a lot to drink in a hurry. I have since learned that the Baby Bear Mug held three and a half ounces! Slow poke was my middle name.
Do you have fond memories of the effervescent sassafras root beverage? Back then I didn’t know what was in root beer, didn’t care, just loved it! Once in a rare occasion, dad would buy a whole jug, but it was a waste, because the next day the fizz was gone, and it tasted like brown Kool-Aid. We decided it wasn’t worth it. It should be noted that we didn’t have pop or soda at our house, Kool-Aid was the only beverage besides milk and water. I think you could buy a package of Kool-Aid for a nickel, add a cup of sugar and some water and we were good to go, but it certainly wasn’t good enough to entice us into the house at night, and it didn’t hold a candle to real root beer.
You know you have achieved adult status when your parents become your friends and tell you stories of how things really were when you were a kid. When I reached adulthood, I asked mom if it was expensive to make those A&W trips. She said not really, Dad’s mug was 15 cents and hers was a dime, the baby mugs were free. They could have a fun family outing for a mere quarter. No tax! She went on to explain that we went to the root beer stand three or four times a week in the summer when it was open. I was amazed, but she explained, “Sometimes it was the only way to get you kids into the house, and dad and I enjoyed it too. “
Before my day, the servers wore roller skates like at the drive-in on “Happy Days.” Remember that show? Anyway, a friend of mine told me she worked at the root beer stand when she was in high school in the 50’s and she did wear skates to deliver orders to customers while they waited in their cars. That took courage. If it were me, most likely I would have hit a little rock, lost my balance and dropped an entire order. Yikes! Kudos to anyone who served food on roller skates. For the record, my friend loved her job.
Author’s note: When I say thank you for joining me, I truly mean it. I have so much fun reminiscing and putting those memories to paper. I hear from many friends that they enjoy the stories. This past week, at Uncle Eddie’s, a gentleman called out my name and asked what I was going to write about this week. I responded that as yet I had no idea! Next my neighbor started reminiscing about the root beer stand, and I couldn’t resist revisiting that story. You all are my inspiration. I treasure your input as it keeps me motivated. You are the best!
