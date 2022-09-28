As I made my way to the big city forty miles up the road, not much was on today’s agenda. The fewer stops the better is a good stage in life and so much the better if lollygagging along the way can be used as a relaxation technique. Twas early morn as I was cruising along on cruise. The sun was upon the horizon reflective of the mood within.
About half way along the way a lump lay in the middle of the road and the scent of it was a precursor leaving little doubt as to what it was. The nose knows and by hindsight, all I could see were the flashing lights of the vehicle parked next to it as I passed by. The review mirror captured movement of a large wooden broom type handle waving back and forth as the handler of was intent on that which he was trying to scrape up. Capturing prey dead or alive was the call of duty and the limp subject left little to the imagination as to what station in life it was.
He was just doing his job but who knew there was such a job? I didn’t. I’ve hit my share of things along life’s way – but never thought much about until a memory was triggered.
“So, you hit a deer last night?” Someone made mention of this the following morning as I made my way to my classroom. To this day, those words eerily echo.
“How did you know?” I questioned.
“Oh, my name is on road-kill and I got a call. Picked it up and the meats in my freezer.”
The remarks opened up a whole new world as I had no clue a road kill list existed. First, I was dismayed one could still eat that which had been hit. Second, I was surprised that anyone would want to. And third, I thought it to be either a smart use of resources for those who need sustenance – or a brilliant way to up-cycle.
Perhaps this column flows out of a reminder to pay attention to the areas of work we take for granted along life’s way. Marveling at what others do in this world is sort of a pastime of mine. Let’s follow the thread as we unravel one example of where my thoughts travel.
My friend loves chickens. The variety she has is a marvel to behold and the eggs produced are a colorful array of encouragement. The list of all involved amazes and the lives touched is even more amazing.
Chicken producers who raise them in order to sell to those who desire to raise more … touch lives.
Egg carton producers … touch lives.
Those who make the currency needed in order to purchase the likes of … touch lives.
Feed manufacturers … touch lives.
Machinery makers needed for such a time as this … touch lives.
Builders to help create homes for the critters … touch lives.
Clothing, boots, and gloves made for the job of raising the feathery friends create a farmer’s market of sorts … and they touch lives.
The pictures taken engaging others in the many stages … touch lives.
The egg recipes posted offering community … touch lives.
And last but not least, the taking care of all creatures great and small acts as an offering of sorts in the employment field for the next generation … generating compassionate care and it touches lives.
And so it goes – the threads unraveled from the pockets where others serve is of value as we value all who walk among us.
Colossians 3:23-24 is an equalizer, if you will, offering the gift of humility for all who reside this side of the veil. “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord ... It is the Lord Christ you are serving.”
My desire to be a skunk scraper upper may not be high on the job list I’d seek, but it doesn’t mean I don’t highly value the position. Because, you see, they serve well beyond themselves – and I, for one, am grateful they do. Amen.
