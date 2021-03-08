Today began like every other day. I woke, I walked, I talked and reflected some. Upon my walk I wandered and wondered and soon came across something that’s apparently been within arms reach for over 30 years … but I never knew it.
Now, hang in there if you will because I’m going to wander and you will wonder … but in the end I pray our thoughts will meet.
So, like I said, I wandered about today and happened upon a find of mine I did not know was there. In an upper room it sat … untouched, no doubt, for the likes of much longer than the time span I’ve been hanging around. Glad I was to discover it anew as had I found it much sooner, I’m pretty sure I would have tossed it right on out with not much as another thought.
Appreciation seems to go deeper these days, capturing glimpses of saints who have gone before us. It’s worthy of pause.
The little wooden box-like rectangle was unusual. Standing about a foot high and a couple feet wide, one of the sides was not boarded up. And the one of the longer sides which was … was put into place at a slight slant. The angles cut and nailed were intentional. Covering the slanted side was hide. The brown fur placed upon it faced down upon the wood, and the leather hide side was up. Atop the hide was a black tattered cloth which had at one time been attached. Now it was all bug chewed gone.
The wood upon the sides of this slanted box was raw … no stains, no paint. It had once served a functional purpose was all I thought and so … back down upon the ground I did place it.
What was it?
The length was just wide enough to sit upon, and so I did. Sitting at a slant was nothing short of uncomfortable so deducing this was easy. As I thought, my heart caught upon another possibility. Could it be?
Next I made sure all was stable so I would be able to kneel upon the discovery of the day.
What did I find once I did kneel upon this little discovery?
I found it remarkably comfortable. Could it be?
Could it be, that years before … a saint whose gone before us entered into a quiet space where the little wooden fur covered rectangular slanted box was found?
Certainty is never quite that easy, but if I did have to venture a guess, this would be it.
And my thoughts rolled on as I pictured the saint in prayer who did not go for the silver or gold, yet brought the finest fur, the finest angles to make it happen, and wood solid enough to kneel upon.
Ephesians 4:12 perhaps sets a purpose as to why the little slanted box was found and did not remain lost. “To equip the saints for the work of ministry, for building up the body of Christ.” Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug is a columnist and can be reached at theologyinthetrenches.blogspot.com.
