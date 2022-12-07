Leah Purcell is a multi-award-winning and self-made author, playwright, actor, director, filmmaker, producer, screenwriter and show runner. At the heart of her work are female and First Nation themes, characters and issues. “The Drover’s Wife” was first a play written by and starring Purcell, which premiered at Belvoir Street Theatre in late 2016 and swept the board during the 2017 awards season and has continued to shift forms to a novel and subsequent film. It is a wonderfully gripping yet brutal narrative that has been as equally lauded among the literary community and I share with you now my thoughts on the text.



