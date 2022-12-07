Leah Purcell is a multi-award-winning and self-made author, playwright, actor, director, filmmaker, producer, screenwriter and show runner. At the heart of her work are female and First Nation themes, characters and issues. “The Drover’s Wife” was first a play written by and starring Purcell, which premiered at Belvoir Street Theatre in late 2016 and swept the board during the 2017 awards season and has continued to shift forms to a novel and subsequent film. It is a wonderfully gripping yet brutal narrative that has been as equally lauded among the literary community and I share with you now my thoughts on the text.
Purcell begins her novel by describing an ancient snow gum that comes to represent a collective psyche that is inextricably woven throughout the lives of all actors within her work:
I love the snow gum. It's stout trunk strong . . . beautiful colored patterns appear when wet; a gift from God. The sturdy tree’s limbs outstretched, waiting to take the weight of winter . . . the weight of you. Oh, to see these trees after an autumn shower . . . it’s this rare beauty that reminds me why I stay . . .
The snow gum inhabiting the precipice of Molly’s property is a constant sentinel within the narrative, witnessing everything and encapsulating and offering to those who look and listen the entire story that unfolds throughout novel. The eucalyptus pauciflora is integral to the high elevation environs it inhabits, as the presence of these trees aid in the accumulation of snowpack and thereby serves as an integral component to healthy surrounding water resources as seasons gradually warm; while different eucalyptus varieties recover faster and even benefit from occasional bushfires common to the Australian climate cycle, snow gums recover much slower, thereby creating drastic consequences for the surrounding environment.
The snow gum gives water and life where it occurs, and within “The Drover’s Wife," it also serves as gallows and where Danny witnesses Yadaka hanging from. Like the shared indignity discovered between Molly and her mother, Black Mary, through the storytelling of Yadaka, the snow gum’s trunk is a beautiful swirling of colors, an alternating array of slivers of ochre and cream, purples and browns; the snow gum is a rainbow of shades, further representing the inherent trials and struggles encountered within the brutal history of toxic race relations of colonial Australia. Rooted deeply within the rugged terrain it inhabits, the snow gum can be interpreted as a bridge between what we currently experience and a living representation of all things past, capturing forever within its endless rings of growth the scars of fires, past drought, and manmade tools.
As the omnipresent snow gum serves to introduce the text, we learn that the novel we are about to take in is in fact a metafiction derived from the journal of Danny and unique in that his mother’s story is kept alive within this tattered diary as a collection of sketches and poems. Yadaka in many ways served as the boy’s father, passing on such things as the proper form to throw a spear along with keeping traditions alive through the art of the story. Storytelling is the central column buttressing both Alex Wright’s oration as well as Purcell’s novel:
Yadaka looks at her, desperation all over his face. Pleading for her to hear him out. “Molly, please, there is no malice in the giving of this story. It’s the truth, your truth. I was given it by a great woman. Part of my lore – our lore – is to share the stories so we live long into tomorrow and beyond. A story untold is a life not lived, and your mother, Black Mary, Waraganj, lived. Lived large in her short time.”
Yadaka is desperately trying to let the truth breath and find someone else, as he knows through his inherent cultural traditions this is the only way to heal and move forward in life. Yadaka is digging deep within a painful history to continue and give life to the story of Black Mary, a history that virtually everyone encountered in this text wants extinguished and forgotten. I argue that through the medium of poem and sketch, Danny rewrites and reimagines history at least in some small way by articulating his own truth as to what happened to his family. Danny does this to ultimately deliver and protect both the good and bad memories he has from that small parcel in the high country. Learning from Yadaka, Danny translates what he witnessed in the rugged surrounds of the mountains into illustrations and words, essentially turning the words of his family’s story into song, and thereby preserving them forever.
Some timeless and precious stories, although carved upon the seemingly ageless medium of stone, have been disturbed and even destroyed in certain areas of Australia by heavy industry and slowly expanding settlement, further proving that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have long known that words prove to be the most durable medium available to humanity.
Through the work of Wright and Purcell, the reader can gain a slight foothold on the importance of story and memories within the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and way of life. History is not relegated to and contained within the dusty pages of dense tomes of unimportance, but in fact celebrated and disinterred from where it rests, no matter how painful the excavation process is or how long it takes. That’s where Wright claims Australia’s literature exists, still navigating a primordial phase of encountering one another and doing the difficult work of discussing what these relationships mean and where they come from.
The landscape upon which Australian literature is written is austere and brutal, mirroring the history that has taken place upon and among its deserts, jungles, islands and beaches. The willingness to confront this legacy is vital in moving forward in the realm of Australian art and literature and this acceptance of responsibility is what I argue will eventually help to heal the country and ultimately define the cultures and stories that comprise this place.