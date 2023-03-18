For we are truly never alone, Never give up Hope in the times of despair, loneliness, worries, pain, or darkness that challenge us, that our humanness experiences, sees, and feels through a variety of things and emotions such as loss of trust in what we thought we once knew, or was good, or even loss of happiness or Love.
I hear you though I may not know you personally. I understand how you may feel the way you do. You are not the only one whose Heart feels sad, or empty, or abandoned in a world that seems at times spinning in the wrong direction or out of control.
But again we are never alone, and never ever give up Hope. For it is the goodness we yearn for and feel in our Hearts that shines like a flashlight when we need to see and navigate through dark and troubled times. Do not let fear lose your way. Instead let all the Hearts shining their flashlights guide us and others where shadows can disappear from all the many lights together bright or dim ... for any light is light.
Seek the light in the small or simple things in Life that you can enjoy or do no matter what seems to be hidden from you. Watch the tiniest bird chirping in a world so much larger than
itself, yet heard is its song a wonderful contribution whether solo or with others alike. Each chirp and hope from the Heart great or small is important towards strength and harmony in each of us.
If you need help seek it. If you can lend a helping hand, ear, etc. give it. Don't make any excuses not to.
Every Heart is a flashlight we need to turn on from within ourselves and never ever give up Hope in doing so.
Let your Soul be powered by the Divine flashlight above that does not run on batteries, but rather is Soular powered sending Soular beams of light from a powerful beacon Glory of Love
energizing our Souls always that radiates reaching everywhere to everyone, and shining its brightest and strongest in the darkest of places and times for us always and forever.
It is never easy to hold strong thy faith but never ever give up, and you're never alone to know this in one's Life and journey.
We are all Soular powered by the Divine. We just have to look within ourselves and around in others to see it shining always to give or receive its brightness through one or many, great or small, the Light is always there for you and me, for each and all of us ... always.
