Nov. 1, was the date that paved the way for “the spirit of the season.” Many of you might be thinking, “Please, no! November first is much too early to begin talking about Christmas.” Don’t worry. I am saving the Christmas column for next month. This month I want to talk about a different season. One we typically don’t consider a season, but rather a holiday. A one-day celebration that occurs on the fourth Thursday of November. Just days away. I am talking about Thanksgiving.
I’ve never heard Thanksgiving referred to as a season before let alone as one having spirit. If you have heard the phrases Thanksgiving season or Thanksgiving spirit before, please forgive my arrogance in thinking I have invented a brand-new way to experience the holiday. It just makes so much sense to me that the spirit of Thanksgiving is given the same recognition that we give the Christmas spirit. Let me explain.
The Christmas season starts as Santa brings the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to a close. Before we have even had a chance to digest our turkey and lutefisk, the wheels are in motion to celebrate Christmas. Cities turn on their Christmas lights as dusk falls on Thanksgiving Day. Stores prepare for Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year. And we begin to think about unpacking our Christmas decorations. We have the next four weeks to immerse ourselves in the spirit of Christmas. What words embody the spirit of Christmas? For me, the Christmas spirit is all about joy, generosity, kindness and goodwill. The list could go on. But, I said I wouldn’t write about Christmas this month, so let’s get back to Thanksgiving.
You may have noticed that beginning in early fall, Thanksgiving sentiments are everywhere. Pillows, clothing, wreaths, garden flags, dinnerware and décor of all kinds, even shower curtains are adorned with words we associate with Thanksgiving. Thankful, grateful and blessed. These three words are commonplace and important, as you will see.
As we sit down to our Thanksgiving dinners, many of us take a moment to go around the table and say what it is we are grateful for. It is a lovely tradition that allows us to give pause to the feast in front of us and think about what in our life brings us gratitude. To me, that is what the Thanksgiving spirit is comprised of. Taking time to appraise what is meaningful and valuable in our lives and finding gratitude for them. Then, rooted in that gratitude, we come to be thankful for it all and may even give praise. And, finally, we realize how truly blessed we are. Grateful, thankful and blessed. The words of Thanksgiving. The spirit of Thanksgiving. Now, let’s take it a step further. Let’s take the spirit of that day and make it a season. It can start on November first and go through Thanksgiving Day. We can practice the spirit of the Thanksgiving Season for a few weeks instead of just one day.
I think you will find that as you feel the spirit of the Thanksgiving season and keep in mind the three words grateful, thankful and blessed, you will feel more joy. You will find you can better afford to be generous, if only in small ways. You will be kinder. You will foster goodwill to all. In other words, you will usher in the Christmas spirit.
I hope that these thoughts give you something to think about and that you truly find the spirit of the season. Wishing you and yours a very happy Thanksgiving.
