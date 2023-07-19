“It’s important to live life from the perspective of reception rather than being reactive in any given situation.” This quote came from a husband/wife psychologist team I listen to on the radio from time to time. I listen in whenever possible because they are cool, calm and collected. They speak daily and people from all over the United States call in. It’s free advice, free wisdom, another birds-eye-view upon the world and it’s fascinating to hear what they have to say. Their rationale is from a Christian worldview and I learn.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?