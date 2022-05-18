Back in the summer of 2014, I was spending a few days in Sacramento, Calif. with my son Greg and his family. One sunny day, Greg, his son Derek, and I took a drive to Lake Folsom, about 25 miles east of Sacramento. They wanted to show me how low the lake had become from another arid summer. We sat at a picnic table on the raised lake-bank and looked down at the activity out at the water’s edge. Seagulls wandered about searching for pickings. A few visitors strolled along the shore, perhaps looking for relics exposed by the ebbing waters.
Suddenly, I heard the sound of a woodpecker behind us. I got up, grabbed my camera and tried to get a closer look. Worried that I might scare the bird away, I took a couple of long-range photos, which have been in my files for almost 8 years. Recently, I enlarged one of the bird photos, which I’ve included here. Notice the bird is holding a nut in its beak.
I went online and searched through pictures of woodpeckers and discovered that I had photographed an acorn woodpecker. You won’t find them here in Minnesota. Their habitat is the Pacific Coast. Acorn woodpeckers are found from Oregon, California, parts of the Southwest, into Mexico and south through Central America to Colombia. They don’t migrate and live year-round in forested areas with oaks, open oak groves near the coast, mixed forests, oak-pine canyons and foothills.
If you look closely at the branch the woodpecker is clinging to, you will see small holes. Ornithologists call them granaries. These holes are used for storing all sorts of nuts and other food like insects. Acorn woodpeckers are omnivores; they eat anything.
My main source of online information came from www.animalia.bio. I had never been on this site before and was blown away by the photos and extensive information on our worldwide friends in the animal kingdom. They cover hundreds of critters from bats to beluga whales. I wanted to know who created and operated this amazing site. Another surprise: The staff of Animalia have been living in fear and waking up with the sound of sirens and explosions since February 24th. They live in Ukraine.
Here is a quote from their Web site. “Russia started its attack under the false pretext of ‘de-Nazifying’ Ukraine, a free democratic country. New Hitler of 21st Century stated his goals openly in his address before the attack with very clear Nazi vibes –- to destroy Ukrainian people and to destroy Ukraine.”
Notice they did not hold back on Russia’s ruthless, authoritarian president. They called him “New Hitler of the 21st Century.”
They show their national pride by admonishing this war: “Ukrainian people stood up to defend our country. Our army is fighting tenaciously, beating the aggressor to the punch despite all odds and numbers. More and more people, both males and females, are taking up weapons to protect our freedom and independence. But we are fighting not only for ourselves. We are fighting for the values that created the West. We are fighting for you, too, and we hope for your support.”
I agree –- they are fighting for all free countries. The Ukrainian citizens have become a symbol of independent rights and I admire the operators of the Animalia site for bringing that to our attention. For me, what started out as a study of acorn woodpeckers has led to a deeper empathy for the innocent victims of this criminal war.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.