True to my promise from last week’s story, I returned to my beloved grade school building for a meeting and took a better look around. I sauntered down memory lane and tried to recall where the gym/lunchroom/auditorium was. I think I located the classroom spaces. The curved glass block wall reminded me that offices were housed in that area. Poignant memories bubbled up from the past. Then I received an email from a friend who was a former Jefferson student. She informed me that her kindergarten class of 1957 was the first to enjoy the new classroom addition with Mrs. Allen as her teacher. Her first-grade teacher was Anne Larsen. She shared about learning to read with “Dick and Jane.” Thank you, Carolyn.



