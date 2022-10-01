True to my promise from last week’s story, I returned to my beloved grade school building for a meeting and took a better look around. I sauntered down memory lane and tried to recall where the gym/lunchroom/auditorium was. I think I located the classroom spaces. The curved glass block wall reminded me that offices were housed in that area. Poignant memories bubbled up from the past. Then I received an email from a friend who was a former Jefferson student. She informed me that her kindergarten class of 1957 was the first to enjoy the new classroom addition with Mrs. Allen as her teacher. Her first-grade teacher was Anne Larsen. She shared about learning to read with “Dick and Jane.” Thank you, Carolyn.
Another friend refreshed my memory of my second-grade teacher, Mrs. Rogde. She was the teacher who made me feel so welcome when I transferred to Jefferson mid-year. That was the year we learned cursive. Remember the green writing paper with lines and dashed lines between so we knew exactly how high to write our letters? I groaned inwardly at dictation, but I learned to write cursive.
Our third-grade teacher, Mrs. Johnson, introduced us to poems and talking in front of the class. She would ask us to read a poem, share a science experiment, or a hobby with the class. I think she was the teacher who taught us the poem, “The Dual” by Eugene Field. We wrote out the entire poem on our green writing paper, “The gingham dog and the calico cat, side by side at the table sat …” Our poems found their way to the bulletin board. I remember it was a huge project for all of us.
In fourth-grade, our teacher Mrs. Robinson, taught us to play the song flute, also known as the tonette. Mrs. Robinson was not only our teacher, but she was the principal. Strict, but not unkind, she did not allow foolishness. We also learned many songs in her class. She tried to teach us how to sing well and it drove her crazy when the class sang, “We wishhhhyew a Merry Chrisssmasss”. We practiced it over and over, and never seemed to get it right. That year at Christmastime a group of us girls got together to go Christmas caroling. After singing at several homes, our driver delivered us to Mrs. Robinson’s house. Surprised and tickled, she invited us into her home. After singing several songs we launched into ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas”. Afterwards we were worried that she would be mad at us for singing that song. In school the next day, she absolutely glowed and thanked us over and over for coming caroling. On Fridays Mrs. Robinson had a work day and Mrs. Levang taught us. It was hard to accept a substitute teacher on a regular basis. I don’t think we were very respectful to her. In Junior High, her daughter became one of my best friends.
Mr. Evavold was the only male teacher in our school. Other than the janitor he was the only adult male in the building. We adored him. My fondest memory was when he brought his guitar to school, which I think was a Friday activity and taught us folk songs. We learned “Michael Row the Boat Ashore” and many Negro Spirituals (which are now known as African American Spirituals) which constitute a large, significant portion of American Folksongs.
In sixth-grade we had Mrs. Jesme. This dedicated teacher taught us life skills, along with new math, Minnesota history, science and a plethora of other topics. What I remember best was her telling us, “When someone offers you something, like a cookie, or an apple, and you don’t want it, say no thank you. Don’t say ‘I don’t care.’ That tells the person you don’t care about their kindness. Say yes please, or no thank you.” One day she had us all get down on the floor on our hands and knees. Then we were told to get down on our elbows and fold our hands. I thought we were going to pray ... Then she said, “Repeat after me: I know my heart. (we repeated) I know my mind (repeat) I know that I (repeat) stick out behind!” Some of us tried to repeat the last line, but as we did the entire class collapsed into laughter. It is hands down the funniest thing I remember from grade school. Twenty- two twelve-year-olds making fools of themselves together on the floor in the classroom. What fun we had.
We had two other teachers: Mr. Conito came from time to time for Gym, later called Phy Ed. He taught us to play kickball, 4-Square, dodgeball, how to do somersaults and climb a rope ladder. Ms. Roysland was our traveling music teacher, followed by Mrs. Wing, who along with our classroom teachers taught us a love for music. Lastly, Mr. Leverson came once a week to work with those of us who chose to play band instruments in fifth and sixth grade. I played the saxophone and he demonstrated the patience of a saint.
As my friend, Carolyn, so eloquently said, “How fortunate we were to be taught and guided by these extraordinary teachers.” Hats off to all the teachers of school district 544 who helped us become who we are today.
