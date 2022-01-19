“Oh, you’re working at the Daily Journal,” my former co-worker sneered at me right after I began my internship in 2020. “One of my favorite things to do is read the paper and circle all the punctuation and capitalization errors with a red marker.” She laughed, seemingly waiting for me to challenge her.
I wasn’t far into my internship but I was already neck-deep in learning that the APA and MLA style of writing that I used throughout high school and college wasn’t going to do me much good in journalistic writing.
Last weekend I was sitting in the bleachers at the Community Ice Arena when I heard an unidentified voice say, “This newspaper misses so many commas! And their capitalization is never right!”
Clearly, those sentiments stuck with me and, honestly, irritate me a little bit. While mistakes happen. (We are all human.) The complaints I was hearing about “mistakes” were not mistakes — simply the statements of those ignorant to the writing style we abide by here at Daily Journal Media.
I have thought a number of times about writing a column about A.P. Style writing; but, honestly, it is an overwhelming topic to tackle. You can imagine my surprise when I had a guest columnist submit a column about proving an A.P. Style guide to children — so I figured I would chime in, though only briefly.
A.P. Style doesn’t use an Oxford comma. I won’t lie, it almost kills me. I love Oxford commas! I also am working on writing a novel (or two) and switching back and forth between using them and deleting them about drives me crazy ... but — A.P. Style doesn’t use an Oxford comma.
What is an Oxford comma? This is more easily demonstrated with an example: Our newsroom consists of Mary, Carl, James, and me. In the previous sentence, the comma before “and me” is the Oxford comma. In appropriate A.P. style, the same sentence would say: Our newsroom consists of Mary, Carl, James and me.
You might not like it, I know I don’t, but eliminating that last comma is actually the correct thing for us to do based on stylistic requirements.
As far as capitalization is concerned, that one has also been difficult for me to transition to.
In a headline, if it isn’t a proper noun or the first word of the headline, there is no capitalization in A.P. Style. As much as i would have loved to title this article, “The Things I’ve Heard,” it just doesn’t follow stylistic requirements.
Job titles have also been hard for me, as I would love to capitalize “managing editor,” but can’t due to the stylistic nature of A.P. Style. Now, there are exceptions, and I could go into all the rules that would allow me to add capitalization, but that just gets confusing ... and long ... so I will spare you!
I could go on and on, but the fact of the matter is that the only thing that is consistent with A.P. Style is that it is always changing. There is always something to learn. What I can assure you of, though, is that I am doing my very best to learn, stay current and train my staff on appropriate use of A.P. Style. I’m not perfect; but I am doing what I can!
Another thing that I consistently hear is that the Daily Journal is missing news. That is disheartening on a number of levels. Clearly, we don’t want to miss news; but there is also only so much that we can do. We have a great relationship with many businesses, organization and people in our coverage area — but what it comes down to is this — we don’t know what we don’t know.
Thank you much to those who send us press releases, call us with tips and share news-worthy information with us. Those are all appreciated and necessary in order for us to share news with the community.
Again I will reiterate that we don’t know what we don’t know. We don’t have a crystal ball at our disposal to tell us everything that is happening in the area. We don’t have time to check every website of every business and organization. We can’t follow everyone on social media. We are four people doing our best to get area news to you.
I would encourage everyone to contact our office with newsworthy information. Even if you don’t know if your information is newsworthy, but you think it may be, send it our direction! I can’t promise coverage, but I can promise that we are doing our best to prioritize and provide as much coverage as we can with the resources we have available.
I am sincerely grateful to everyone who supports journalism in the many shapes and forms that support reaches us and am more than happy to field questions as they arise. As always, if I don’t know the answer, I will do my best to find it!