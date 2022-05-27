This year will be my fifth Habitat 500 Bike Ride. My first ride was 2016 in my first year as Executive Director of Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity. The bike ride was a decades long tradition and I wanted to experience it and make connections with other Habitat folks across the state. I had never been a road biker. I’ve always had a bike since about 4 years old and grew up biking. I had a paper route when I was in middle school and used my bike to work my route. I rode a Muscular Dystrophy fundraiser in high school back in 1977. I bought my first 10-speed in 1978 with my own money from the paper route. I still remember that bike fondly. After settling down in Minnesota, my wife and I rode many of the great bike paths such as the Root River, Paul Bunyan, North Star, Luce Line, Central Lakes, Lake Wobegon and Great River trails. Mostly we limited our rides to casual 20-30 miles rides.
The idea of a 500-mile ride in seven days seemed a little daunting. The first thing I did was borrow a good bike from my friend Dave Sanderson. It was the same bike he rode across the U.S. on. Next, I practiced a little bit. Turns out not enough! The first day of my first Habitat 500 was a 65-mile ride and I could barely walk when I was finished. It was a good thing they had a volunteer massage therapist who worked on my legs for 15 minutes, or I’m not sure I could have ridden on day two. Day three of the Hab500 is usually the optional day – you can ride the century ride (100 miles), work on the bike home, or take a recovery day. I needed a recovery day. Since we were in Hibbing, my wife and I visited the huge Taconite Mine and the Bob Dylan Museum.
The ride is a unique mixture of bible camp and athletic event. Most of the riders sleep in local gyms and their meals are provided by local churches. Each evening there is a Habitat focused program that highlights the importance of helping families own their own homes. Each day of course is dominated by riding, but rich with social interaction as there are rest stops every 20 miles with lots of food and drink. After one week and 500 miles, I gained five pounds. The friendships and experiences were priceless. I decided I needed to bring this ride to Otter Tail County. This year is the 30th and last Habitat 500 as it will be rebranded next year. This year is a hybrid 3-day ride after two years of virtual riding. If you want to have the experience of a lifetime right here at home, join us for the ride from July 14-17. Check out Habitat500.org for details.