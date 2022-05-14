My grandkids have trampolines. All three families with younger children are the proud owners of
household trampolines. Some of them have undergone significant storm damage over the years, but the kids continue to use them. It’s a great way for kids to burn off vast amounts of energy, so perhaps the tramps are self-preservation strategies for parents. When one family gave their kids a trampoline for Christmas, it only took a few days of “I can’t wait for spring” before the oldest son decided to take matters into his own hands. The young man of 10 decided he could assemble it himself. Much to his parents’ amazement, he put the huge unit together in their family room and waited for Dad to get home to attach a few springs that hold the jumping mat in place. (Their family room is open to the second floor so the ceiling is about 17 feet high.) Please understand, the room, while large, is no palace, so the furniture was pushed to the end wall and there was no more television watching in there. The 5 boys and oldest daughter loved it and it wasn’t long before they were all proficient in jumps and flips. When spring came, this same boy disassembled the tramp and moved it to the back yard where he reassembled it. Dad again had to help with a couple of spring placements and they were good to go. This year he assembled it as soon as the snow was off the ground, but of course it snowed again, so I think he jumped the gun a little. The unit continues to stand in their backyard where especially the boys romp off a load of steam every day.
Do you remember when there was a trampoline business in Fergus Falls? I can’t remember what the business was called. When I was 13, my best friend, Ann, lived on 801 South Peck. Across the street and slightly northwest of her home was the trampoline. We watched with envy as the big boys did flips, high jumps and other breathtaking acrobatic maneuvers. They made it look so easy! As for me, I was excited to just jump. We saved our money and were eventually able to scrape up enough to pay for 15 minutes of jump time. If memory serves correctly, I think it cost $1.25 to jump for 15 minutes. If that price is accurate, it was more than I made in 3 hours of babysitting, so it had to be incredibly fun for me to cough up the cash. Does anyone else remember? What I remember clearly is that I was pretty bad on the tramp. In truth, I was pretty good at riding bikes and doing dishes, but 15 minutes on the trampoline wore me out. In time it lost its fascination and I decided the exhaustion wasn’t worth the $1.25. We soon forgot about jumping, but continued to walk over just to watch the boys. Hmmm, wonder what that was all about!
My friend moved away that fall so I never wandered over to the trampoline. I heard it was taken down. The rumor was that the liability insurance was too expensive, making the cost too high for customers. Maybe the novelty had simply worn off. I never learned the truth, but clearly the business needed to make a profit to stay open, so it’s safe to assume it was no longer profitable. By the time I was driving, I drove over to find an empty lot and soon other businesses filled the space. Since I lived on the other side of the river and had no friends or business south of the river, I lost track of what became of the businesses over there.
This morning I drove by that location on my way to the YMCA. I carefully located my friend’s old house and tried to visualize where the trampoline business was. Yes, I recall it was right across the street and north about a half block. My how things have changed. I drove slowly along South Peck, around to Concord Street bridge and looked at the things I took for granted while growing up. Our city is so beautiful, with an amazing number of things for kids to do, both organized, business wise and on their own. What a great place to grow up!
Anyway, before I get any further into the reminiscing weeds, I have questions for you. Did you grow up in Fergus Falls? If so, do you remember the trampoline on South Peck? If so, did you ever go there, pay money, and jump on them? I’d love to hear your story. If you didn’t grow up in town, what did you do for pastimes in the summer when you were 12 or 13? Share your memories with friends. It’s always fun to take a backward glance.