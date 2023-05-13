I don’t know about you, but I haven’t had young children living in my home for over 30 years. From time to time, however, I am blessed with the privilege of exercising my title of Gramma Sue. This year I did the gramma thing on location. Earlier this spring my eldest asked me to supervise her baby of 16 for 10 days. Not only did I stay with the boy and attend his percussion concerts, but I also had the joy of having lunch with his older sister, attending her intercollegiate band concert and seeing her new apartment. What fun to reconnect with my two oldest grandkids. When did they grow up?
The trials and joys of parenting … Happy Mother’s Day
- By Sue Wilken A Backwards Glance
