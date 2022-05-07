I don’t know about you, but I haven’t had young children living in my home for over 30 years. My “baby” will be 39 this year. From time to time, however, I am blessed with the privilege of having grandchildren stay overnight. Sometimes for several nights. Last week I had four grandkids stay for three days. This week I have three of my younger grands staying for a week or so. I often refer to these visits as “Gramma Camp”, although with the toddlers and preschoolers, the term is irrelevant. Having two very young kids and one first grader has been a walk down memory lane for me.
As I sat down for lunch today my foot landed on something on the floor that wasn’t a rug. Looking down I found a ring from a stacking toy that grew legs and walked under the table. It’s a frequent event. Keeping things tidy around the house is always a challenge as we have a relaxed lifestyle, but these days it’s downright impossible. I find food and dishes on the counter and floor, unwashed cooking pans on the stove, the trash is full and there are toys everywhere. I remember the constant frustration of never having enough time or energy to keep up with the nonstop movement of young children. I remember asking my husband to please take the kids for a couple hours on Saturdays so I could at least get things cleaned up before the mess returned to haunt me. After two hours of getting things done and enjoying the fact that toys and noise are not following me, I would start to miss the little busy bodies and wonder when they were getting home. Ah, yes, the joys of motherhood. You never really forget.
Remember when you had to start getting ready to go a full two hours before you needed to be somewhere? Where are your shoes? Did you go potty? You need to go potty now! You can put your jacket on yourself. (It was faster if I helped them, but then how would they learn?) It’s easy to love them and care for them when they are angels but everyone knows that even the most angelic toddler can morph into your worst nightmare without notice, especially when they’re tired. After a nap the glowing halo returns.
I remember my son challenged my sanity on a daily basis. When he stole things from a store, we would return to the cashier and he would have to confess in person. When a six-year-old has to tell a stranger that he stole a package of gum, it is a lesson he doesn’t forget. I thought he would be nothing but trouble as a teenager given the challenges he presented as a child, but ironically, his teenage years were smooth sailing, at least for mom. My theory was that he had so many consequences for his antics as a kid that he didn’t dare screw up as a teen.
I often thought I was a candidate for the worst mother of the year award. Like when I accidently left my four-year-old son on the boulevard because he hadn’t yet gotten into the car by the time his baby sister was strapped in. I looked in the rearview mirror and didn’t see him. Asking his older sister what happened, she replied he couldn’t get the car door open. We circled the block and found him waiting on the front step. Then there was the time we forgot him at church because dad thought I had him in my car and I thought dad had him in his. We arrived home within minutes of each other only to discover neither of us had him. Or maybe the day I had had enough attitude and kicked my eight-year-old son out of the car and made him walk home. Fortunately for him, dad recognized that I had lost my mind and rescued him. Ah yes, remember the days.
The angelic days were memorable as well. Like sitting on the floor in his room building a Lego castle together, or looking at all his baseball cards that he carefully cataloged in three ring binders because they are more valuable if you don’t touch them.
Then the kids became teenagers and there was the night the eldest daughter wasn’t home at 3 a.m. Dad called her boyfriend’s parents. They found the two asleep in front of the tv. She said she almost didn’t dare come home. I also remember when she left for a month of volunteering at summer camp at 15. She called to say she wanted to stay all summer because they needed her. She returned as an adult! How did that work?
I also remember the days when as a single parent my younger daughter would call to check on me from her boyfriend’s house, concerned I was lonely. Can you believe she invited me to join his parents? We became lifelong friends.
Ah, the trials and joys of parenthood. The memories all flood back as I care for their children. Grandma camp as well as overnights with the littles bring back precious reminders of how things used to be; memories like gold coins in a treasure chest, absolutely priceless!
With Mother’s Day just a day away, and Father’s Day following closely behind, treasure the memories. Whether you have the joy and challenge of caring for your grands, or merely have memories of days gone by, enjoy the journey of a backward glance at parenting.
Happy Mother’s Day.