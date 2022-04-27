“Daffodils that come before the Swallow dares and take the winds of March with beauty.” William Shakespeare, “A Winter’s Tale.”
I’ve been seeing meteorological calendars and solar calendars mentioned to help decide when “spring is here.” Overlooked is the only true calendar of spring — the floral calendar. Let me illustrate.
Around Washington, D.C., crocuses pop up at the first thaws in February or March. March brings daffodils, yes, after the golden forsythia. Woods may have spring beauties show. By late March the snowy cherry blossoms hit their peak. This year was the earliest, ever, March 21 — normally it’s a week or so later. The Cherry Blossom festival is held last week of March or first week of April, which is just in time for the tulips to tiptoe in before the reliable lilac peaks, mid-April.
Whenever I see lilacs, I remember the date — April 14, 1864 and why Walt Whitman wrote “When the lilacs last in the dooryard bloom’d,” Lily magnolias also bloom, accompanied by dogwood trees which may bloom through mid-June, and redbud trees.
Should you visit the district in April or May, try hiking the splendor of the U.S. National Arboretum, especially the Azalea collections planted up Mount Hamilton, the highest point in Washington, D.C. The peak bloom varies but there are so many azaleas of all blooming times that it will be stunning even off-peak. Azaleas and their cousin rhododendrons are somewhat dowdy the rest of the year, but oh my, their flowers.
Bay magnolias bloom mammoth flowers in late May to June. Roses claim their realm by June 1st and last until the peak of summer heat. Black-Eyed Susans, the state flower of Maryland, start blooming. They go through October. Honeysuckle leans on fences. Gardens and their escapes fill the air with floral and fruity odors.
Irises hit their peak around July 4th, as the mercury rises and the flowers of summer frolic. Early September may showcase bee-heavy goldenrods, attracting colorful, metallic orchard bees.
If this litany makes your nose weep — yes. This beauty is torture for hay fever sufferers. Most tree leaves won’t turn until mid-October. Trees go bare around Thanksgiving for a brief rest through February.
February is like an endless London: gray, dingy. Thank goodness for the annual orchid show at the U.S. Botanic Garden Conservatory, on the National Mall, near the U.S. Capitol. For six weeks, people can walk through a wonderland of rare and exotic flowers. Year round, the Conservatory houses banana trees, cacao (chocolate) trees, cacti, a wild variety of plants grouped by ecozone, including a lush rainforest exhibit with birds.
When I moved here ... it was hard. T.S. Eliot must have known Minnesota when he wrote “April is the cruelest month.” Snowmelt brings not crocuses, but dead cats pancaked by snowplows. Neither daffodils or dogwood bloom in March; instead, it’s er, hordes of doggy logs from busy pups. There’s no countdown to cherry blossom festivals; just to ice-outs.
I keep orchids as emotional-support plants for the snow season. I say snow season rather than winter, because this is not a land of four seasons. There is no Spring here. None. Our floral calendar reads like a procrastinator’s schedule: spring flowers are hastily penciled in last-minute and jumbled with summer flowers in the first few warm weeks before the solstice.
As far as I can tell, Minnesota has only two seasons: Snow and Grow. One year I was so overcome by another gloomy, cold Easter that I needed more than flowery poets and jolly thoughts. I bought flowers and updated Emily Dickinson’s poem #479.
Because Spring would not come for me –
I kindly stopped for Spring–
The Carriage held but just Ourselves –
And Inflorescence.
We slowly drove – I knew no haste
And I had put away
My mittens and my scarves too,
For Its Evanescence –
We passed the School, where Children froze
At Recess – in the Ring –
We passed the Lanes of Frozen Fields
We passed the Setting Sun –
Or rather – He passed Us –
The Snow glowed quivering and chill –
And only Conifers, its Crown –
My Regrets– only Rose–
We paused before a House that seemed
A Dwelling in the Snow–
The Roof was scarcely smoking –
The Chimney – in the Snow–
Since then – ‘tis Years well past– and yet
Feels shorter than the Day
I first perceived these Petal’d Heads
Filled with Iridescence–
Jenn Phillips left life near the Beltway to be a writer in Minnesota. Every April she wonders why.