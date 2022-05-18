Vulnerability — it’s a big, scary word that’s even bigger and scarier when you’re experiencing it. Some avoid it like the plague; but, as terrifying as it can be, vulnerability opens the door for a whole lot of great things — you just have to be willing to embrace it.
Recently, quite a few of my friends and acquaintances have expressed that they have been pushed into a place of vulnerability and that they hate it. I don’t blame them. It’s never a fun situation to be forced somewhere that you don’t want to be. Unfortunately, sometimes, when it comes to being vulnerable, you simply don’t have a choice.
Recently, my friend, we will call her Shae, was laid off from her job — no fault of her own. She was blindsided though, in my opinion, she shouldn’t have been.
Barely over a month ago Shae’s boss, a small business owner, confronted her about financial difficulties and asked her about changing up the work to better suit the business. Shae politely declined and offered an alternative, which was deemed acceptable — so she continued as normal.
When I heard about the struggles of the business, I suggested that Shae may want to start looking for other work opportunities in the event that the financial outlook didn’t improve in the near future.
Then, she was laid off. My opinion on the situation aside, she was still surprised — she was still left feeling, understandably, vulnerable.
A little backstory on Shae — she has worked in the same industry for well over a decade and has been burnt out for a few years, at a minimum. The physical stress on her body has also taken a toll and she identified almost two years ago that she needed to make an exit. She never really did, just altered her focus within the industry at a new location. The burnout never went away.
Despite her shock and the forced vulnerability, the loss of her job left Shae with an opportunity she was able to identify — the opportunity to start something new, the opportunity to, potentially, find something new to be passionate and excited about.
Instead of turning to what she already knew and what she was already comfortable with, but was burnt out on, Shae looked for job openings in a completely different industry — she chose to feel even more vulnerable by searching out something new and unfamiliar as opposed to something that, for her, was stale and comfortable.
There’s something to be said for Shae in this case. She didn’t initially choose to be vulnerable, but she took the vulnerability as an opportunity to be happier in her work by examining new opportunities.
That’s how new opportunity often are — scary.
I may argue that there are constant opportunities all around us, but we choose not to take them, or even notice them, because we are comfortable in our regular routine. I may even argue that sometimes, despite hoping and wishing for an opportunity to land in our laps, we are blind to them until we are forced to notice them — until something less-than-ideal happens. Am I wrong?
New is scary. Vulnerable is scary. Uncomfortable is uncomfortable. But, does that make something bad? No. Does new and vulnerable and scary and uncomfortable equate to something being negative? No, or at least it shouldn’t.
A lot of it is a matter of personal perspective and outlook. If you decide that new, vulnerable, scary, uncomfortable is bad — bad is what you will get. If you decide that those very things are simply the closing of one door and the opening of a different one — one that could be good — it’s very likely that you will take good from it.
New opportunities — they are what you make them, good or bad.
What will you choose?