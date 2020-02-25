Take a close look at the photo, a father reading to his daughter. Nothing unusual, right? Wrong! As the saying goes, there’s more here than meets the eye. After reading Meghan Cox Gurdon’s illuminating book, “The Enchanted Hour,” I have a better understanding of the positive, neurochemical activity experienced by a child when hearing a story read out loud.
Let’s begin with the culture of our present time. We live in a society dominated by digital technology. Most of it has made life better for all of us. Consider the easy availability of information, literally at our fingertips. Think of communication, the advancements in medical science, GPS for finding our way to an unfamiliar location, alarm systems in our homes, diagnostic computers in our cars--the list goes on and on.
So, what’s my gripe? It centers on entertainment for our children, particularly screen time, the hours and hours so many of our youngsters spend glued to TV screens, laptops, and cellphones. I’m sure you’ve seen a group of teenagers sharing a booth in a restaurant. Are they talking to each other? Not always. They’re often busy on their phones, checking their Facebook page or texting a friend. I see children engaged in extensive screen time when I ride Amtrak. They will be watching a video on their laptop while mom or dad is reading a magazine, visiting, or looking out the window.
Gurdon sites several studies done on the negative effects of excessive screen time, as opposed to the positive, mind development experienced by a child listening to a picture book read aloud. When a child listens to a story read out loud, while viewing the pictures on the page, all kinds of expanding activity is taking place in the brain. Lifelong neural connections are made by listening to the words and relating the meanings of those words to the details in the pictures. The busy synapses are popping big time.
Does the same mental activity occur during screen time? Researchers tell us, “No!” Brain scans done while a child is watching a video have revealed a startling lack of developmental neurochemistry. As the child stares at the screen, the neurons seem to shut down. The child becomes so mesmerized by moving objects and rapid changes in images, there is nothing left for the brain to do. Often there is scant dialogue in videos. Music and jarring sound effects have replaced the spoken word. Language development is practically nil.
Contrast that to the activity seen in the photo. Leland Potter from Fergus Falls is reading a picture book to his 3-year-old daughter Simone. There is so much neural development going on! First, Simone is nurturing her connection with her father by listening to the sound of his voice. There is a bond of love that is reassuring and helpful in moments of stress. Studies have found that too much screen time results in noticeable anxiety in some youngsters and a tendency to act out in agitated ways. Reading aloud has a calming effect.
But most important is the development of the child’s vocabulary and language skills fostered by hearing a picture book read aloud. Aside from hearing the words of the story, the child may interact with the reader. “Daddy, why is the little boy laughing?” That might prompt an enriching dialogue. Daddy might ask a question in return. “Well, had the boy ever seen a baby elephant riding a bicycle?”
Gurdon has a special reason for titling her book “The Enchanted Hour.” The word “hour” is important, because she stresses that parents or grandparents should set aside one full hour each day of the week to read picture books aloud to their child. If grownups can establish a certain time and stick to it, their youngsters will soon reap the rewards of that special hour. Granted, a household with kids can be hectic, especially if mom and dad both have day jobs. However, Leland told me that he and his wife, Leah, try to read to Simone and her brother every day. Leah also takes the children to the Fergus Falls Library every week.
So readers, mute your cellphones and turn off the TV. Find a quiet, comfortable place in the house, hug the child who brings you a picture book and crawls upon your lap. Open the book and begin in a clear and soothing voice, “Once upon a time...” .
Ozzie Tollefson lives near Phelps Mill and is the author of “Mr. Teacher.”
