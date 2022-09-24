That’s right, the Viking are back ... on Earth that is. How in the world can a team go from trouncing the Packers in week one at home to laying down flat on the road in week two? As a Vikings fan I am obviously used to that scenario and it rang true once again. As soon as you start trusting the Vikings they will snatch that feeling right out of the jaws of victory. Really, the game was very uneventful for the Vikings offense that seemed to snuff out any kind of a spark with the usual medley of dropped passes and interceptions mixed in with a few sacks and penalties that usually accompany the Vikings on Monday Night Football.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?