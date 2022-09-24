That’s right, the Viking are back ... on Earth that is. How in the world can a team go from trouncing the Packers in week one at home to laying down flat on the road in week two? As a Vikings fan I am obviously used to that scenario and it rang true once again. As soon as you start trusting the Vikings they will snatch that feeling right out of the jaws of victory. Really, the game was very uneventful for the Vikings offense that seemed to snuff out any kind of a spark with the usual medley of dropped passes and interceptions mixed in with a few sacks and penalties that usually accompany the Vikings on Monday Night Football.
I should have seen it coming when the opening feature of the broadcast was former Minnesota governor/pro wrestler, Jesse Ventura, giving an opening saga detailing the desperation that us Viking fans have had to endure over the years, oops, I mean decades. After all, there was plenty of optimism to go around and many (including me) thought that the Vikings had turned the corner on our everlasting journey of mediocrity when new leadership was brought in to run and coach the team. There was excitement in the air as the Vikings had their way with the Packers in an impressive manner. It almost felt like they had won the division after that game, that’s how happy everyone was. As a result we (the fans) were totally set up for disappointment (like bowling pins) for the Philadelphia game. Like I said, I should have seen it coming.
Who knows which team will show up this Sunday, Sept. 25th when they face off against the Detroit Lions? In the past the Vikings have pretty much had their way with the Lions, however, this Lions team is scrappy and will definitely be a test for the Vikings at home. In fact I am predicting a Lions victory, call me crazy, but if the Vikings cannot play good football consistently they will get picked apart by teams that can.
In the end I will always be a Vikings fan which means I can endure the terminal disappointment that we all feel when they let us down. SKOL!!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone