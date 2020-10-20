Humanities is the study of human beings and their culture related to spirituality, creativity and expression. Within an educational model, this would include classes in art, music, literature, religious studies, history, philosophy and more. In recent years, public school systems and postsecondary education have decreased the emphasis on studies within humanities.
Within public schools, when budget cuts arise, music and art programs are the first to feel the blow. At a college level, courses within humanities are minimally required in degrees outside of the humanities umbrella. Historically, humanities were celebrated and encouraged, but the downward swing in popularity and exposure is taking its toll on society.
If you think about your experiences with humanities, what comes to mind? For me, I think of my experience in art classes. Throughout elementary school, the same art teacher came to each grade, year after year, and we did the same foundational exercises: drawing 3D shapes, shading, studying the color wheel, etc. I can honestly say that I went into seventh-grade art thinking that more than three years of the same exercises meant that we actually were going to get to create. I was wrong. We repeated the exact same exercises.
Now, I am not saying that building a strong foundation of important basic elements isn’t important. I am saying that with a strong foundation already in place, offering an optional class to those who are desiring to express themselves through art is stifling. Despite my disappointment, I continued to enroll in art because I had seen some artwork that had surfaced at my small school in North Dakota. It wasn’t until ninth grade that we furnished work that resembled what I would consider art. Even then, though, we had no freedom for creative expression.
“We are going to paint this landscape, get your supplies, and copy it,” was the overarching theme of the class. I spent another year copying this and copying that and had no opportunity for self-expression. As an impressionable young person, those art classes taught me a myth, that self-expression was nothing more than regurgitating what I had spoonfed into me. I wasn’t taught true self-expression, I was taught the opinions of another individual and that I could express myself by utilizing those opinions.
I am happy that in my final year of high school, at another school in another state, I had a wonderful art teacher who fostered creativity and self-expression. He gave us the freedom to create and worked with us in order to assist with our end goals, giving tips and tricks that would help us achieve the method of self-expression we were working toward. He asked questions, requiring us to explain our intent and the meaning of our art. He encompassed the essence of what any teacher of the humanities should by encouraging us to think for ourselves and have original ideas and not to duplicate someone else’s work. He taught in a way that nurtured my mind. I have more gratitude for that teacher than I can even begin to express. I certainly hope there are more like him, teaching students to be an individual with independent thoughts and not a robot replicating the ideas of others.
What does an art class from nearly 20 years ago have to do with the present state of humanities in our society? Plenty. Humanities is credited with developing interpersonal skills, such as being able to explain your thoughts and ideas and the reasoning behind them. This is a skill highly sought after in the workplace, but one that has been found to be greatly lacking in the younger members of the workforce. Much like me following my early art classes, the younger workers are struggling to communicate and express themselves effectively. It has been widely suggested that this is the result of a decrease in emphasis on the study of the humanities.
Everywhere you look, we are being told what is truth and what isn’t. From biases within the media to our friends and family imparting their own opinions and beliefs on us as fact, the encouragement to think, process and make our own decisions is dwindling. We all could benefit from that good art teacher, the one who shows us that thinking and being able to effectively communicate your thoughts is one of the greatest benefits in life. Maybe then, with those important skills being encouraged instead of suppressed, the study of humanities will have a chance to regain a place of prominence and our schools, workplaces and society will all benefit.
Heather Kantrud is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.