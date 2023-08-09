It seems there is a never-ending weight that accompanies life. There is certainly a reason people say that life isn't fair and that life is hard; and despite having a great life, I have certainly had my fair share of unfair, hard, heavy situations. I can tell you in this moment that life is good, but that doesn't mean that I'm not dealing with the weight of life at the same time.
On Tuesday, the publisher of one of the newspapers in Wick Communications shared that her mother passed away, and while I didn't know her mother, I know her and I care about her and everything she has and is currently dealing with.
That is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to hard, though.
My kids have had to learn about and experience death and suicide in ways they have never had to before, as I know many people in the community have had to. It's hard to see kids hurting so deeply and it can be hard to help them process things that are difficult to talk about and that, sometimes, have no rational explanation.
It isn't only death that brings a heavy toll, though.
Illness and injury ... In the 2023 edition of "Progress," we met Hannah Peterson in the article "Little warriors." Hannah is currently sedated and in traction to stretch her neck for an upcoming surgery on her spine. This is scary, as she is little, her surgeries, per her mom, "never go as planned," and paralysis is a real fear. Hannah matters to me, so this ... This is heavy.
If you want to keep up with Hannah, her Caringbridge site is: caringbridge.org/visit/babygirlpeterson; where there is also benefit and donation information. The aforementioned article is available online: fergusfallsjournal.com/eedition/progress.
Going farther back in the "Progress" archives is a story about Hillcrest alumnus and retired mailman, Todd Heimdal, who followed his passion for fishing to Brandon, where he renovated a dilapidated cabin on a great fishing lake. Well, that property is preparing for sale as Todd has been diagnosed with glioblastoma and is undergoing cancer treatment, which will only delay the inevitable; though we are all hoping and praying for a miracle. Todd is my uncle. He matters to me, and no matter how upbeat and positive he remains, this, again, is heavy.
Financial donations can be made to Todd here: gofund.me/9e28b9ec.
Most recently, just this past weekend, a Duluth business and home of Mark Walters, who is near and dear to my heart, burned and destroyed all their Miel honey business product and belongings, with the hopes that they can maybe preserve photo albums. It has been less than two years since Mark's wife, Sharilyn, died, and this was a hit that none of us were ready for.
You may recall me talking about Sharilyn's death when it happened. I worked for Mark and Sharilyn in their downtown Fergus Falls photography studio, Walters Photography, before they moved. We stayed in touch. I visited them in Duluth. Their son, Zach Walters, was a famous boxer and their daughter, Vanessa Roers, is a dear friend. Additionally, Mark used to work at the Wahpeton Daily News, Daily Journal Media's sister newspaper.
This puts a huge financial strain on Miel, but on Mark especially, since work and home were the same place, for him. If led to help, you can do so here: gofund.me/c65bd97a.
Like I said, life is good but there is still plenty of heavy. The things I mentioned are just a few of the heavy things. I have a friend who lives halfway across the country fleeing an abusive relationship. I have another friend dealing with stressful and messy custody issues. I have my own grief over deaths from years ago that never really goes away ...
The weight is heavy, but I'm here and I'm reminding myself to find the good; and when the weight is heavy for you, I hope you can do the same.
PSA: Never hesitate to seek counseling for you and your kids, even if life only seems moderately heavy, because there is no shame in therapy whether you're struggling or you are doing just fine. Therapy is a good and healthy thing, not something to be ashamed of.
Heather Kantrud is the general manager and managing editor of Daily Journal Media in Fergus Falls, where she resides with her family.