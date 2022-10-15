The wet stuff
There are as many reasons as there are people that choose to live in Otter Tail County and northern Minnesota.
Obviously, most prefer summer days by the lake or enjoying other recreational activities during spring and summer and even fall. I especially enjoy the changing of the leaves in fall, but my favorite time is mid June to early July before it gets too hot.
This is usually the time when relatives from down south prefer to visit, as was typical for my clan this year.
I am not exactly opposed to winter, as it is needed to make summer look so beautiful. There are lots of great sports and events that take place during winter, including ice fishing, skiing and ice racing on Bass Lake in Underwood.
I know already that it is not considered proper etiquette to complain about the cold or snow, but if I were to complain about only one facet of winter -- it would be the icy roads.
Having to commute quite frequently, I can say I have little to no issue with snow or the cold, but I dread when there has been a freezing rain the night before or stays that way for days or even weeks on end. It is for this very reason, mainly because of my frequent trips on the road, that I made it a requirement that any vehicle I bought after last winter would be all-wheel or 4-wheel drive. (Obviously, a little slow on the uptake.)
Those who don’t prepare (or can’t for one reason or another) are the ones who seem to be the most blindsided when winter arrives.
Most of us realize that winter and its constantly changing conditions just come with living here.
The severity of certain storms however, is the most challenging to me. In particular, the ones that go on for days it seems.
I am not a meteorologist, but having worked in the media for most of my adult life, I do know that weather is difficult to predict going out more than ten days. This is why I marvel with a strange curiosity at the Farmer’s Almanac and their various weather predictions every year.
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, “The first bite of winter should come earlier than last year’s. They prognosticate as well, that December 2022 will be stormy and cold nationwide with an active storm pattern developing and hanging around for most of the season over the eastern half of the country.”
Count me in as the first in line to be somewhat skeptical of this prediction and its validity. I do realize that some years they may get it accurate, but others they don’t. Knowing how much a forecast can change in just ten days, it blows my mind going that far out with a forecast.
We do know one thing though, that we don’t need the Farmer’s Almanac to tell us it will be cold, it will snow, there will be bad blizzards and there will also be icy roads.
I had to chuckle as I write this, that earlier on, a co-worker of mine asked another co-worker what they thought of winter. Their answer to the question or non-answer spoke volumes.
It’s all in the eyes of the beholder, in more ways than one.