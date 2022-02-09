{p dir=”ltr”}{span}As a kid growing up on our little farm during WWII, water always involved work. We had no electricity, no central heating and no running water. That came from a pump outside.{/span}
We had no running water at our one-room country school, two miles from our farm. So, it was the job of the older boys to go to the neighbors across the road and carry back pails of water. We didn’t mind that too much, however, because it meant getting away from book-learning for a half-hour or so.
On butchering day, boiling hot water was needed. My mother boiled huge pots of water on our old Home Comfort stove and it was my job to bring the hot water in a 10 gallon cream can on my toboggan down to the butchering site. The pig was shot with a .22 rifle and strung up on a block and tackle pulley tied to a sturdy oak tree branch overhead. Below the pig was a large wooden barrel filled with boiling hot water. The pig was dunked into the barrel and then pulled up and set on a flatbed bobsled, where the hairs on the pig were scraped off with sharp knives.
That was the past, but now I see water as another gift of nature that I admire to the fullest. Each afternoon, I drive up to Phelps Mill, just to get out of the house and enjoy some fresh air and marvel at the changing scenery. On a cold day about a month ago, I saw something at the foot of Phelps Mill waterfalls that I had never seen before. (See photo.)
It is a mound of frozen foam built from the bottom up. The splash of water, as it passes over the dam, creates foam, which rides on top of the water. Since the Otter Tail River is frozen over, the water passes under the ice, but the foam is skimmed off. If the temperature is low enough, it immediately freezes into fascinating chunks of frozen foam, which pile up, as more chunks are formed.
Living here in the Central Lake Region of north/central Minnesota, we are surrounding by water. Otter Tail County holds 1,048 lakes — not only more than any other county in Minnesota, but more than any county in the United States. That is a gift we share — living on Earth, the water planet. Water brings life, and we are all part of that process.
We should respect and protect clean water, not only here in Minnesota, but across the entire world. We must never allow industrial greed to poison our water, which has happened in many areas. Flint, Michigan, comes to mind. Officials in Flint failed to apply corrosion inhibitors to the water, which resulted in lead from aging pipes leaching into the water supply, exposing around 100,000 residents to elevated levels of lead. Children younger than 6 years are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning, which can severely affect mental and physical development. At very high levels, lead poisoning can be fatal.
So, as I watch the water cascade over the dam at Phelps Mill, it is more than admiring beautiful scenery. I am experiencing the elements that have brought life to our beloved Earth, which is the only planet we know about that presently has water to support life. Clean water is a gift to cherish and preserve.
{p dir=”ltr”}Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher and lives near Phelps Mill.
