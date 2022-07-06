Republican Twitter is strange. Some politicians were fuming about the great work done by Border Patrol this year. “How dare they catch 50 terrorists trying to cross! How dare they make big drug busts! Biden, Biden!” Uh … isn’t enforcement good? Maybe they’re hoping tone beats logic. Windmill arms, shout, and play upset, and people catch the “badness” more than they hear the actual words.
Anyway, our newest US Citizens (much applause to them) have had to learn American history and the Constitution. But what do most Americans know about the hoops these immigrants went through to become Citizens? Nada. Civics classes are skimpy on that, so it’s easy to confuse folks.
A lot of formerly illegal immigrants became Republican in gratitude for the amnesty given to them in 1986 under Reagan, or the expansion in 1990 under Bush. Dubaya was gearing up to do a second amnesty before 9/11 happened, and the very idea became political suicide — as it rightfully should have been. It was concluded in 2006 that hundreds of thousands of aliens had fraudulently received amnesty under the 1986 law, including some terrorists. One such, Mahmud Abu Halima, was a leader of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Nobody did sufficient background checks on these folks.
Working illegally or being undocumented isn’t the same as conspiring to attack the United States, though. Obama wanted the “Dreamers”, who are young, raised in the US and who had no choice in their legal status, to have a path to become legal immigrants and citizens — after background checks. I concur with that, if done right.
It is tough to stay here legally long enough to become a citizen. If you marry an American, or are related to one, you can come on a family visa, work freely and become a citizen. Easiest way. Another way to start is a student visa — not cheap. If you can stay legally five years, without breaking the rules, you may apply for a green card (permanent residency status).
Work visas are one of the hardest ways. They are the closest thing to legal indentured servitude our country still has! Employers sponsor work visas, so workers can’t just change jobs. Many workers have been told to come on a tourist visa; their employers will take care of the legalities. When they don’t, these workers are trapped here and encouraged to work illegally anyway — or they pay their own way home.
I was shocked when a coworker, who had been in America since she was a child, told me she quit when my company wanted her to illegally work through her visa lapse until her green card came in. This also happens to Americans working abroad. Another friend, a computer programmer, moved his family to Canada on a job offer there. Gosh, there was a snafu with the visa paperwork, would he work anyway until the visa came in? He said no. He moved his family back home at a steep financial loss and looked for another job. Not many could afford that option.
Employers also may stall visa renewals, renege on promised pay, tack on visa costs to pay back, or insist on other illegalities after the immigrant arrives. Many human traffickers dangle visas then confiscate people’s passports on arrival. I once met fifteen illegal immigrants living together in a three-bedroom home, sending what they have back home. They were working 16-hour days in a restaurant, illegally low wages, no days off. That’s modern-day slavery. An INS raid shut that down.
I am strongly in favor of work visa reforms to give legal immigrants the flexibility to change employers and force employers to pay competitive wages. No business should own a person’s freedom.
Recently, a record fine of $95 million was levied on Asplundh Tree Expert Co. for their practice of knowingly hiring illegal immigrants with falsified identities and SSNs. That sounds like a lot, but it doesn’t touch the sum of their profits. They were able to use their illegal labor pool to continually undercut competitors, expand to all 50 states and they now earn billions annually. They should have been fined a hundred times that and their executives jailed.
If poor people with limited knowledge of the law must be jailed and deported for breaking US law, then wealthy people in high places who have access to lots of lawyers should be held a hundred times more responsible. These people indisputably knew their actions were wrong and harmful to our country. They didn’t care; they just wanted to exploit and cheat their way to their goals.
Sadly, we put one of these sorts in the Presidency.We nearly lost our country for that.
Google Trump and undocumented workers, also the Jan 6th hearings coverage.