This year, when December arrived with bone chilling subzero weather, I was discouraged. Many of my friends have migrated to Arizona, Texas and Florida; leaving me wondering if this is the year I will say, “enough! I have had enough of Minnesota winter and cold weather.” As temperatures moderated slightly, we reached into our dressers for under layers of warmer clothes, warmer coats, better boots and stepped into the real world of winter. Then came the snow, snow and more snow. And I knew…
Last Sunday, with hoarfrost coating every limb and tree branch and brilliant sunlight casting its rays across a gorgeous blue sky, we left church stunned by the beauty. Absolutely breathtaking! Eric and I agreed it would be a great day to walk the lake roads and visit neighbors on the ice. An ice house community has developed on the lake, so there are plenty of roads and many neighbors to visit. After walking and talking, we returned home for a movie and eggnog.
Monday was the observance of New Year’s Day. Since Eric had the day off, we suited up in snow pants, boots, hats, scarves, vests and warm coats and headed to the woods. We hadn’t been there since the first snowfall and wanted to check out the cabin, count mice, reload traps, etc. The half mile hike from the truck to the cabin should be gorgeous, so we opted to use snowshoes. The country drive was breathtaking! Every tree wore a veil of white frost, creating a surreal, unparalleled beauty by anyone’s standards. Arriving at our destination, we donned our snowshoes and soon found ourselves in snow so soft and fluffy that we sank several inches. The “pick ‘em up and put ‘em down” process left us gasping for air and taking frequent breaks. It was not a walk in the park! Trudging up a fairly steep hill, we took turns breaking trail. Eric pulled a sled with a scoop shovel so he could remove enough snow to get inside the cabin. Upon arriving at the driveway, I merrily tramped my way toward the small building and tripped on a buried branch, falling headlong into the soft snow. Unhurt, I laughingly proceeded to right myself as Eric shoveled his way to the door. At least my landing was soft. We stowed our snowshoes beside the building and entered.
First order of the day was to check for mice. None! Alleluia, no mice. Every trap was untouched and no other evidence of mice in the deserted structure, our recent war on mice was won! We celebrated with a game of Cribbage and then headed back into the snow for the return journey to the truck. I unwisely decided I wanted to ride the sled down the steep hill. Eric carried the shovel, the box of dominoes I had decided needed to come home for the winter and my trekking poles, while I tried to get into the sled wearing my snowshoes. Terrible plan. The snowshoes wouldn’t cooperate. Finally, the only way to win the battle was to remove them completely. I dare not ask Eric to carry one more thing. So, what to do with a pair of snowshoes while riding a sled down a steep hill? I have to be able to lean to steer the sled as I descend. Eric suggested I stash them between my knees so my arms are free. Good idea. The next problem was that the deep snow was so fluffy that the sled sunk, barely inching along. I paddled; Eric laughed. Finally, I laid down and began a slow-motion bobsled ride, which didn’t work well since I couldn’t see where I was going and there was no track to guide me. As Eric followed, I asked how he was doing. He reported he had to slow down so he didn’t run into me. As the hill curved to the left, the sled went straight and we came to a complete stop. So much for sledding. Now try to put on snowshoes while sitting in a sled. Mission Impossible. Eric finally passed by and turned around to watch and offer help. I was a bit concerned as the moon was rising in the east and I was struggling to get the snowshoes on. He laughed and said he would be happy to wait. I think it would have gone better if it weren’t so funny. Finally, I got the snowshoes back on, found my feet, loaded the dominoes into the sled and let Eric pull it. It was getting dark as together we arrived at the truck, tired, happy and filled with more than our fair share of fresh air. Driving back to town, the moon glow cast shadows of trees and branches on the snow. I told Eric the jury was in, I knew …
Today as I was returning home from the YMCA, I reveled in the exquisite beauty of the bright sunshine in an azure sky, casting diamonds in the snow. It is one of my most cherished winter scenes. I can feel it in my spirit, even in my achy bones: In spite of the cold, the ice, the inconvenience and sometimes even the danger, I love the snow and winter. After all, I am a hardy Minnesotan, through and through.
What’s your story? I look forward to hearing from you at abackwardglance17@gmail.com