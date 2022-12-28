Hitchhiker

Digital art created by Ozzie’s grandson, Derek Tollefson.

 Submitted

Early on Christmas morning, I was driving west toward Fergus Falls on County Highway 1. A couple of friends had asked me to join them for breakfast. I was nearing town, when I saw this guy in a Santa Claus suit hitchhiking. I pulled over to give him a ride. He climbed into the passenger seat of my RAV4 and said, “Thank you, kind sir. I deeply appreciate your generosity.”



