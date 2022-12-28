Early on Christmas morning, I was driving west toward Fergus Falls on County Highway 1. A couple of friends had asked me to join them for breakfast. I was nearing town, when I saw this guy in a Santa Claus suit hitchhiking. I pulled over to give him a ride. He climbed into the passenger seat of my RAV4 and said, “Thank you, kind sir. I deeply appreciate your generosity.”
There was something strange about the nature of his voice. It’s difficult to explain the sound of his words. It was just unearthly, like it was coming from another planet. I asked his name and he chuckled as he replied, “Surely, you can tell by the clothes I’m wearing.”
I tried to laugh and said, “Okay, you are playing Santa Claus, but I want to know your real name.”
His smile went away and in a stern voice he stated. “Kind sir, I am Santa Claus.”
Okay, I figured I’d go along with his story, thinking the guy might have some mental disorder – perhaps a touch of schizophrenia. I asked, “Where are you going?”
He removed an envelope from the inside pocket of his coat and said, “I have finished my route around the world and I parked my sleigh and reindeer on a farm near the spot where you picked me up. I received this letter from a seven-year-old girl, who lives on East Fir Avenue in Fergus Falls.”
I interrupted, “East Fir Avenue? We’ll be heading right there. Do you have a house number?”
He answered, “Yes, I do. And it would be so kind of you to take me there. It’s important that I visit this little girl and her family. Let me read what she wrote me.” He cleared his throat. “It begins, ‘Dear Santa! I don’t want any toys. I would just like to talk to you. My mother is very sick with cancer and we don’t know how long she will live. My mother tells me it will all go away, but I’ve learned enough about cancer to know it is a bad disease.
‘Many of my friends do not believe in you, dear Santa; but I do. You are the only joy I have right now. Merry Christmas, Judy Ann.’ You see, sir, it’s important that I visit this young girl and her ailing mother.”
I wiped a tear from my eye and tried to concentrate on my driving. I slowed down and made the right-hand turn onto East Fir Avenue. Santa held the envelope in his shaking hand and gave me the house number. I spotted the number and slowed down. There was an ambulance parked in the driveway. Santa saw it and said, “I hope I’m not too late.”
He opened the car door and climbed out. Before he closed the door, he said, “Thanks for the ride, kind sir.” He smiled and said, “You’re probably wondering if this really happened. Don’t worry about all that, because there’s something bigger going on here. We are celebrating the birth of Lord Jesus, a man who cared about every human being. And that’s why I am here – like Jesus, Santa cares about people.”
I watched him turn and walk up the sidewalk to the house. But just before he reached the front steps, the door to the house opened and there stood a little girl. She was waving. Then suddenly the girl and Santa vanished into the cold, morning air. Santa was gone, but his message lives on.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone